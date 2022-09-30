Moose among foliage on Mount Cube

A bull moose is framed by the foliage Monday morning at a Thomson Family Tree Farm property on Mount Cube in Orford in 2021

 Tom Thomson

For nine days, Oct. 15-23, a group of lucky moose permit holders and their hunting partners will have the experience of a lifetime taking part in New Hampshire’s annual moose hunt.

A total of 40 permit holders were drawn in this year’s lottery, randomly selected by computer from a pool of more than 6,000 applicants. Also, one charitable permit each was issued to the New Hampshire Wildlife Heritage Foundation and the New Hampshire Wildlife Federation Dream Hunt program. In 2021, New Hampshire hunters had a statewide success rate of 73%, with 30 moose harvested.