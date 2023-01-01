Working the wave
A kayaker works the standing wave on Sunday morning at Mill City Park on the Winnipesaukee River in Franklin.

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

FRANKLIN – Kayakers, paddle boarders, rafters and spectators, including a very young Sawyer Chadbourne, welcomed in 2023 Sunday on and along the Winnipesaukee River during the first New Year’s Day Paddle at Mill City Park.

Currently located below the Central Street Bridge, but eventually above it, too, Mill City Park is the first whitewater park in New England. It is a partnership between the City of Franklin and the nonprofit Mill City Park at Franklin Falls.