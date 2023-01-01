FRANKLIN – Kayakers, paddle boarders, rafters and spectators, including a very young Sawyer Chadbourne, welcomed in 2023 Sunday on and along the Winnipesaukee River during the first New Year’s Day Paddle at Mill City Park.
Currently located below the Central Street Bridge, but eventually above it, too, Mill City Park is the first whitewater park in New England. It is a partnership between the City of Franklin and the nonprofit Mill City Park at Franklin Falls.
Last June, Phase I of the Park was officially opened, featuring a “standing wave” in the river for paddlers and an amphitheater on the south bank for spectators.
Jim Aberg, an adviser to Mill City Park, said studies have estimated that the park will attract six times more spectators than kayakers and that both groups would then also frequent the many businesses within short walking distance.
On Sunday, under bright blue skies and temperatures hovering in the upper 40s, the ratio of kayakers was seemingly one-to-one, although Matt Chadbourne of Auburn did his part to boost the ratio by bringing his wife Jen and their 9-month old son to watch as he made runs down the Winnipesaukee.
“I can’t think of a better way to start the New Year,” said Chadbourne, who is a math teacher at Goffstown High School and has been kayaking in earnest for a decade. He has attended the past six New Year’s Day Paddles in Franklin, explaining that with the opening of Phase I of Mill City Park, he had to be there.
“We couldn’t miss it. It’s been a big year for (Mill City Park),” he said, and the New Year’s Day Paddle was the proverbial icing on the cake for anyone who appreciates what the park is and can become.
The warm weather was a big factor in getting people out, he said, as was the fact that the water, after recent dry conditions, “is flowing” well.
A fellow kayaker observed to Chadbourne that he had never seen as many spectators along the shoreline nor kayakers in the river for a New Year’s Day Paddle.
Attendance was “excellent,” said Chadbourne, “just look around,” while the waters of the Winnipesaukee were “bearable.”
“It’s kind of like skiing,” he said, “you dress for the occasion, the conditions.”
A regular on the Winnipesaukee this past summer, “I always saw someone new on the water,” said Chadbourne, which speaks about how well known Mill City Park is already.
For him, being on the Winnipesaukee mid-Sunday morning was the preferred way of ringing in the New Year than with a libation at a moment past 12 a.m. “I didn’t stay up late last night, so I could be here this morning,” he said.
George Dzujna, who represents Ward 1 on the Franklin City Council, said “one of the best things” that Mill City Park has going for it is the amphitheater
Aberg agreed that the amphitheater, combined with Sunday's good weather and water, will help spread the name of Mill City Park within the kayaking community, and more broadly, among tourists, both near and wide.