New Hampshire’s 2020 moose hunt season closed last Sunday with 52 hunters taking a total of 39 moose, according to Fish and Game officials.
Fish and Game's Moose Project Leader Henry Jones said that represented a 75% success rate during the nine-day season. In 2019, the overall success rate was 76% and has averaged 73% over the previous 5 years.
“As always, permit holders were very excited about the season, but this year’s hunters seemed particularly dedicated to preparing for the adventure and enjoying the experience whether they harvested a moose or not,” Jones said in a news release.
“The rapidly changing weather conditions during the nine-day hunt varied from heavy snow of up to 6 inches during the first weekend to temperatures in the upper 60s later in the week, which required adaptability and persistence on the part of hunters.”
The hunting party of Sharon and Jessica Covey, a grandmother and granddaughter team, hunted hard and finally had the right opportunity to fill their tag on the second to the last day of the season, he said.
For Jones, a former UNH moose researcher, another memorable story was of a bull harvested by Brian Mumley with the assistance of Northern New Hampshire Guide Service.
“The bull was taken in Jericho Mountain State Park and had ear tags indicating it was part of a 2014-2018 NHFG and UNH moose research project," Jones said. "This moose should have also had a GPS collar around its neck, but the bull, originally captured as a calf in January of 2017 in Jericho Mountain State Park, slipped out of its GPS collar a year later and his fate was unknown. Mystery solved!”
The 39 moose taken this season included 29 bulls and 10 cows.
More than 5,300 people entered the moose hunt lottery this year for a chance to win a permit for the New Hampshire moose hunt.