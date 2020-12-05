Lisa Gennell and her 23-year-old daughter planned to go on no more than a three-hour hike up Hedgehog Mountain near Conway last Saturday with the assistance of a popular cellphone mapping app.
With poorly marked trails and no one else out hiking, they lost the path around 1:45 p.m.
“We were looking to the right. We were looking to the left. We were looking straight ahead. There was nothing,” said Gennell, 56, of Methuen, Mass. Hiking is nothing new for the two, so they didn’t panic at first.
Her daughter, Mattea, checked the AllTrails app on her phone, which showed they were a half-mile off trail.
“We said, ‘Well, we’ve got to look for it. What are we going to do?’” Gennell said. “So we went into the woods. We went off trail.”
As a last resort the two called 911 just after 3 p.m. when it became clear they wouldn’t make it back before dark. With rain starting and the temperature dropping, state Fish and Game Sgt. Alex Lopashanski was able to talk them down by an alternate route.
Such calls are becoming alarmingly common for the Fish and Game Department, which is warning hikers not to rely on cellphone mapping apps for wilderness navigation.
Many get lost because the maps contain errors or don’t function well — or at all — with limited cell service, and phone batteries can run down before hikers get back to their cars, said Fish and Game Col. Kevin Jordan.
Although multiple trail applications are available for download, Jordan specifically called out AllTrails.
“It is not working up here in the Whites, it is getting them in trouble more than it’s helping them,” he said. “I would not use it.”
Pros and cons
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought out many inexperienced hikers wanting to get outdoors. The department recommends a map, compass and separate GPS device to navigate backwoods trails.
“There are some places up here where we found that the apps are completely inaccurate,” Jordan said.
Calls for help from people using the apps have spiked this fall, Jordan said. Often, conservation officers can send maps to a hiker’s phone to help reorient them. Those have become known as “no response” calls.
“These are calls where you don’t necessarily deploy an officer,” he said. “You are able to get people out using the phone.”
According to its website, California-based AllTrails provides detailed, hand-curated trail maps, navigation tools and crowd-sourced reviews and photos.
The company recommends its “pro version,” which enables hikers to use the maps without cell service, said spokeswoman Meaghan Praznik. They also recommend putting the phone on airplane mode to save the battery.
“We have numerous features built into our app to keep people safe,” she said. One feature allows an emergency contact to track a hiker’s progress.
“Safety is top-of-mind for us, and in fact is what inspired us to build AllTrails from the very beginning,” Praznik said.
Joe Roman, campsite program and conservation manager for the Appalachian Mountain Club, said cellphone applications have gained popularity in the past five years.
“I always tell people don’t make that your No. 1 choice,” he said. “I think there are a lot of cool things you can do with cellphone applications and tracking your hike and getting the elevation ... but in no way should that be your sole source of navigation, or illumination for that matter.”
He suggests carrying an extra battery pack and of course traditional navigation tools. “Nothing beats a paper map,” he said.
Franconia Ridge regrets
One problem spot has been Franconia Ridge Loop, where three rescues have taken place in recent months.
“The app will tell you it’s a half a mile from where you parked your car, but that’s as the crow flies,” Jordan said. “On the ground, you’ve got some terrain there that unless you have ropes and climbing gear you are not going to be able to navigate on it. They get caught and they call for help.”
In June, conservation officers took part in an all-night rescue in Franconia Notch of two Massachusetts hikers who tried to navigate using a cellphone app and finally called around 8:30 p.m.
According to the app, the hikers “were only about eight-tenths of a mile from the interstate if they just went straight through the woods, off trail,” a news release read. “They didn’t take into account the terrain they would encounter and that in those eight-tenths of a mile the topography descends 2,500 feet.”
The group made it to the trailhead at 7:15 a.m.
Jordan is worried about the arrival of colder weather, when cellphone batteries tend to drain more quickly. As during the fall, more people are expected to be out this winter either snowshoeing or cross-country skiing.
“People are using cellphones now to call for help, and they are using them as flashlights and they are killing their battery rapidly and then we can’t get in touch with them,” he said.
Jordan recommends that hikers acquire some basic first-aid and navigation skills before heading out on the trail.
“It is good to see people outside and enjoying the outdoors, but we want them to do it safely,” he said. “I don’t want people to rely on their cellphone as their one tool to get them down out of the White Mountains.”
Last Saturday, Lopashanski met the Gennells around 4:45 p.m. and drove them 40 minutes back to the trailhead where they had parked.
“I keep thinking about ‘Gilligan’s Island,’ where they say they go out on a three-hour tour,” Gennell joked.
Gennell recommends people heed Fish and Game’s advice. The same thing could happen to anyone else, including experienced hikers.
“There are a lot of potential hazards,” she said. “In retrospect, it is foolish to rely on it because you don’t even know if your battery is going to run out. In our society we are getting so dependent on our phones.”