William B. Ruger Jr Wildlife Management Area

Areas conserved include diverse wetlands and woodlands at the 3,200-acre William B. Ruger Jr Wildlife Management Area in Grantham, Croydon, and Newport.

 Provided by NH Fish & Game

With the help of $9.3 million in grants provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Wildlife Habitat Program has conserved 18 properties totaling some 12,000 acres over the past seven years.

By conserving healthy lands and waters, the program not only helps to sustain our fish, wildlife, and plants, but also provides places for residents and visitors to enjoy diverse outdoor sporting traditions in the immediate and for future generations. Key advancements in conservation include: