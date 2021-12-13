To operate a snowmobile or off-highway recreational vehicle in New Hampshire, any person age 12 or older must have either a valid motor vehicle driver’s license or have successfully completed an approved OHRV/Snowmobile Safety Education class.
Winter is on its way, and free in-person snowmobile safety education classes are now being scheduled in the Granite State.
To operate a snowmobile or off-highway recreational vehicle (OHRV) in New Hampshire, any person age 12 or older must have either a valid motor vehicle driver’s license or have successfully completed an approved OHRV/Snowmobile Safety Education class, which are taught by instructors and staff trained by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.
OHRV/Snowmobile Safety Education classes can also be conveniently taken online. With recent changes to state laws, all online classes will include a combination of practical OHRV and snowmobile safety information and the rules that apply to all trail riders.
“The online safety courses provide a convenient option for students to obtain their New Hampshire Rider Certificate, at their own pace, while learning key safety information important for riding both OHRVs and snowmobiles,” said Capt. Michael Eastman, OHRV/Snowmobile Education and Law Enforcement Coordinator for the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.
“The entire course can be taken on a smartphone, tablet, or computer and offers a fun approach to learning by using live-action video and interactive learning modules.”
All children under the age of 14 must be accompanied by a licensed adult over the age of 18 when operating a snowmobile or OHRV, including on property belonging to their parents, grandparents, or guardians.
Many of the trained volunteer instructors who lead in-person classes are affiliated with one of the more than 100 snowmobile and 26 OHRV clubs in New Hampshire.
“Joining a club is a great way to learn about safe riding, support local landowners, and help maintain trails for your own and others’ enjoyment,” Eastman said.
For more information on how to become involved with a snowmobile club, visit www.nhsa.com. For OHRV club information, visit www.nhohva.org.