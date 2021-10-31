New Hampshire’s 2021 moose hunting season closed with hunters harvesting 30 moose -- 24 bulls and six cows, according to Henry Jones, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Moose Project Leader.
Hunters achieved a 73% success rate during the nine-day season (Oct. 16-24) with 41 hunters taking part in the hunt. More than 5,500 people entered the New Hampshire moose hunt lottery this year.
In 2020, the overall moose hunter success rate was 75%, slightly above the average result of 73% over each of the previous five years.
“Most hunters this year were well prepared for the adventure and took full advantage of the opportunity to hunt moose,” Jones said in a news release.
“However, it was a season of two different weather patterns. After a warm day statewide on the October 16 opener, cooler temperatures and showers prevailed in northern New Hampshire, which encouraged moose movement during the day. Central and southern areas of the state experienced milder temperatures, likely resulting in lower moose activity during the day.”
Several large bulls were taken, including two that weighed 880 pounds dressed, which equates to 1,200 pounds of live weight.
Fish and Game officials cited Breighton Jones of Charlestown as an example of someone who worked hard to prepare for the hunt.
"Without previous experience hunting moose, Jones studied their behavior, scouted the topography and moose activity in his hunting area, and planned for success by understanding how to quarter and pack out a moose," Fish and Game officials said in a recent Facebook post. "These hours of dedication and careful thought resulted in Jones taking a fine bull and successfully transporting it from the woods; each hindquarter weighed approximately 100 pounds."
Each year, Fish and Game issues a moose-hunting permit to the New Hampshire Wildlife Federation for its Dream Hunt Program, which gives the permit to a young person with a severe illness.
The 2021 Dream Hunt was coordinated by Mark Edwards, and, as in many years before, Northern New Hampshire Guide Service devoted support, food, and lodging to the permit recipient.
Permittee Kasch Allen-Lauer, a 14-year-old from Swanzey, and his grandfather, David Poisson of Keene, harvested a 620-pound bull on Oct. 1.