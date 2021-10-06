In the next few weeks, scientists are likely to formally log the first extinction of a New Hampshire plant, a native crabgrass last seen in the state 90 years ago.
The plant, smooth slender crabgrass, or Digitaria filiformis var. Laeviglumis, was last collected in 1931 at its only known home, Rock Rimmon in Manchester.
Despite at least 25 formal attempts since then, no one has found a specimen, according to New Hampshire state botanist William Nichols, who works with the state Natural Heritage Bureau.
“This would be the first plant extinction in New Hampshire,” Nichols said Wednesday. “It’s sad because if we were better stewards, it’s likely a plant or animal extinction could be avoided.
Sixty-four plant species have been declared extinct in North America, four of those in other New England states. (One each in Massachusetts and Connecticut; two in Vermont.)
Like smooth slender crabgrass, all four were single-side endemics, meaning they were found in only one spot on the earth.
Nichols said humans are often responsible for extinction, and they can be blamed for the loss of smooth slender crabgrass.
Humans frequently carouse at Rock Rimmon, a granite outcropping in a city park on the West Side with cliffs that look east and offer some of the best views of the city.
Human traffic could have harmed the plant, as did the numerous campfires of the well-known party spot.
In fact, the plant could have been lost much sooner had high winds not canceled plans in 1860 to flood the cliff with tar and light it ablaze to celebrate the election of Abraham Lincoln, Nichols notes. Then it would have passed into extinction unnoticed; it was only discovered in 1901.
Other factors influencing extinction include the proliferation of common crabgrass, which is not native to North America and likely outcompeted the native species.
And scientists are even at fault. In 1931, taxonomists collected 21 samples that averaged three plants apiece. That severely depopulated the area, Nichols said.
Only a scientist could distinguish smooth slender crabgrass from the non-native brand that thrives in most Granite State lawns, Nichols said. Its leaves are a bit more upright than normal crabgrass. Microscopically, its seeds are smooth, as the name denotes.
One last, best hope is underway to keep the plant off the extinction list.
Samples of a similar-looking crabgrass have been found in four sites in Latin America, according to a study released two years ago. Some taxonomists have already said the two plants are not identical, relying on descriptions in the publication.
But scientists in Mexico and at UNH, West Virginia University and the Oregon State University herbarium are analyzing DNA to determine whether they are identical or not.
“We’re doing that just to be thorough,” Nichols said.
For more than a century, Rock Rimmon has lured taxonomists for its botanical gems. The bedrock has higher deposits of calcium, potassium and magnesium, which make the soil less acidic than the surrounding soils and suitable for different types of plants.
Ten threatened or endangered plant species have been found at Rock Rimmon. Five have not been seen for decades, but the other four plants are known to exist elsewhere.
Nichols plans to visit Rock Rimmon today [Thursday] with officials and scientists from the state Natural Heritage Bureau, the state Division of Forest and Lands, the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, U.S. Fish and Wildlife and NatureServe, a nonprofit organization that promotes conservation and biodiversity.