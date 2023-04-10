TRV-NO-SURPRISE-IDAHO-RANKED-ONE-1-ID.jpg

You can camp near Redfish Lake at one of its many surrounding campgrounds.

 Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman

Idahoans know all about how great of a state this is for camping, and it appears the Gem State is finally getting the recognition it deserves nationally.

In a recent study conducted by the camping website Adventure on the Rocks, Idaho was ranked the fourth-best state in the nation for camping — on a list dominated by states in the Western U.S. The study considered numerous factors when creating the rankings, such as the number of national parks and landmarks, available camping sites and hiking trails, and animal and plant species diversity.