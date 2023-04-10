Idahoans know all about how great of a state this is for camping, and it appears the Gem State is finally getting the recognition it deserves nationally.
In a recent study conducted by the camping website Adventure on the Rocks, Idaho was ranked the fourth-best state in the nation for camping — on a list dominated by states in the Western U.S. The study considered numerous factors when creating the rankings, such as the number of national parks and landmarks, available camping sites and hiking trails, and animal and plant species diversity.
“One of the key reasons people plan camping trips is for the adventure component,” an Adventure on the Rocks spokesperson said in a news release. “Exploring the great outdoors, observing different wildlife, and hiking trails are all part of the allure.”
Idaho certainly doesn’t fall short in those categories. From various beautiful wildflowers to the 190 miles of trails right on Boise’s front door in the foothills, you don’t have to travel far to find nature.
Adventure on the Rocks took into account 12 factors in total and then ranked each state on a score out of 100. Idaho accumulated a score of 63.6, coming in behind Wyoming (72.1), Montana (69.3) and New Mexico (65.9).
Meanwhile, Hawaii props up the bottom of the rankings with a score of 27.3, just behind Louisiana (33.3) and Illinois (39.6).
Predictably, many of the top states to camp are in the country’s western half. Here are the top 10 and their scores: