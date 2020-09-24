CONCORD — Skiers and snowboarders must wear masks at all times except while “eating, drinking or descending down the hill” under proposed COVID-19 rules for the coming ski season in New Hampshire.
The Ski NH plan also will encourage customers to use their cars as their “locker room” to limit contact inside lodges.
Except for the mask requirement, the rules give ski resort operators flexibility to tailor restrictions to their own situations, as long as they abide by the existing rules that apply to restaurants, retail shops and child care centers.
“We have tried to not be overly descriptive in the language; we have different-sized ski areas with different layouts and amenities,” said Bruce Berke, a lobbyist for Ski NH and a member of the Governor’s Economic Reopening Task Force.
“Clearly, it is going to be the lodges that will create what we call the pinch points for ski areas.”
Gov. Chris Sununu, former CEO of the Waterville Valley Resort, said he and the Department of Public Health will review the proposal the task force unanimously endorsed Wednesday.
“I think the (operators of) lodges themselves and the ski areas are trying to be innovative and creative about spaces they can expand on the property beyond the lodge itself,” Sununu said.
For example, Tom Day, general manager of Gunstock Mountain Resort in Gilford, said some ski areas are working on plans to create outdoor warming stations with heaters and indoor/outdoor carpeting where skiers and family members could take a break to eat or change in and out of layers.
The plan calls for limits on the number of people inside lodges, with capacities set by resort executives.
“Your car is really going to be your locker room now. You won’t be able to enter the lodge” at will, Day said.
“Your car may be the place where you are able to eat your lunch. Some are talking about food trucks being brought out into the parking lots to serve our guests.”
Staff members will wear masks at all times while working with customers and in work spaces where they can’t maintain six feet of distancing.
Once the rules are approved, Ski NH will begin spreading the news via newsletters and advertising and encouraging customers to learn each area’s rules before heading to the mountain, said Jessyca Keeler, the association’s executive director.
“We want to have that successful ski season and one of the ways that will happen is if people understand precisely what is going to happen when they get there,” she said.
Day said Gunstock will have an FM transmitter so skiers in the parking lot can tune in on their radios for updates on the latest guidelines.
“This year we know we had to do a different way of managing crowds,” Day said.
The guidelines also will encourage skiers not to bring food and clothing bags into the lodges and leave them unattended throughout the day.
“We did want to leave a little bit of wiggle room on that,” Keeler said.
Task force member Berke said letting resort operators craft their own restrictions will ensure staff and skiers are kept safe while providing the best outdoor experience.
“There will be different standards set for midweek skiing versus weekend skiing given we know crowd sizes are so different,” Berke said.
“I think the flexibility built into this is helpful.”
Ski NH represents 15 alpine and 15 cross-country ski areas.
Economic experts have said the industry delivers an annual impact of $500 million for the state.