By Jill Armstrong
I stood in thigh-deep water, rain jacket zipped over borrowed waders, casting a fly rod repetitively across the Pemigewasset River in North Woodstock. A hard rain from the gray sky couldn’t spoil the afternoon’s fly fishing.
On a Saturday in July, I joined the Northeast Fly Fishing School, operated by guides Dave Kolesar, Dan Hall and Gerry Crow, in the White Mountains for a beginner fly fishing course. With six participants total, the 2:1 student-to-instructor ratio allowed for quality, individualized instruction.
Although some students had experience with the more common technique of casting — which involves casting light tackle and reeling it in — everyone was eager to learn a new method.
John Sym, from Lexington Mass., was introduced to fly fishing by his son, who discovered the sport in Colorado. At his son’s insistence, Sym decided to take a course, avoiding any unwanted frustrations during the learning process.
“I thought, why not?” Sym said. “I’d never really fished before and decided to give it a try. This seemed like a good way to do it.”
We met at the Old Man of the Mountain Historic Site in Franconia and were supplied with chest-high fishing waders to keep warm and dry in the water and durable wading boots for stability maneuvering over slick rocks.
Carrying 9-foot rods over our shoulders, we made our way to Profile Lake, a calm body of water at the foot of Cannon Mountain, to practice casting. A basic and critical component of successful fly fishing, casting accuracy can take years (even a lifetime) to perfect.
Kolesar started the day off by demonstrating the overhead cast, an effortless stroke that propels the line backward and then forward before it unfurls toward the designated target. I was glad we weren’t casting with hooks yet.
It took some getting used to, but Kolesar’s tips to position the thumb on top of the rod, cast from the elbow joint and pause at the height of the arc before casting forward helped. Working in a rhythm, I started to see the line rolling across the air, Kolesar’s poetic way of describing the correct motion.
Halfway through the day, we moved to a small picnic area with access to the Pemigewasset. Here, we ate lunch before an informative session covering everything from knot tying to recommended gear to bait techniques.
Fly fishing is much more than just accurate and consistent casting; it also involves knowing how to read the water, what fish eat and where to find them.
Although there’s a lot to learn, the general lesson of the day was simple enough to remember: Think like a fish and act like a bug.
“If you go slow and stealthy enough, you sort of get accepted by the wildlife that’s around you,” Hall said. “We become in tune with who we are as people and animals ourselves.”
With this counsel in mind, we set off down the river in pairs, moving discreetly in the shallows as the rain fell steadily.
In waist-high water I manipulated the line back and forth across the river, watching the fly as it moved with the water’s current. The repetitive action of casting was relaxing, and I was happy to be outside despite the unfavorable weather and an inability to attract any fish.
Beginner Zsolt Terdik shared similar feelings. “I enjoyed being out on the water. It’s an active but also pensive activity. Hopefully it’s a new lifelong hobby.”