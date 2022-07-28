W ith full-face helmet pulled down, gloved hands gripping the bars and hips shifted back slightly over the seat, I was ready to coast down the winding mountain bike trails at Loon Mountain Resort in Lincoln.

I started on Mainline, a nearly 3-mile freeride trail that features mellow banked turns, known as berms, and rolling terrain. The trail meanders in and out of forested areas, twisting and turning down the mountain’s East Basin before finishing at the bottom of the chairlift.

NH Outside
Ride with a view

Downhill mountain bike trails at Loon Mountain weave in and out of the trees, some opening up to beautiful views of surrounding peaks.
A riding engagement

Shawn Murray, left, and his fiancee, Christina Girton, pose with Shawn’s dad, Tim, at the Governor Adams Lodge base area. Shawn and Christina are dressed up for their engagement photos, which they planned to take while biking.
Engagement photos

Shawn Murray and his fiancee, Christina Girton, pose for their engagement photos on Loon’s mountain bike trail network. Learning to mountain bike has brought the couple closer together.
Wedding and bike attire

Dressed up in bike-appropriate wedding attire, Shawn Murray and his fiance Christina Girton pose for an engagement photo trailside.

