Mountain biking first opened at Loon in 2019 with lift-access from the Seven Brothers chairlift. With the installment of the new high-speed Kancamagus 8 lift, the home base for mountain biking shifted, allowing for trail expansion into the West Basin.
Shawn Murray, left, and his fiancee, Christina Girton, pose with Shawn’s dad, Tim, at the Governor Adams Lodge base area. Shawn and Christina are dressed up for their engagement photos, which they planned to take while biking.
Provided by Loon Mountain Resort
Loon's mountain bike trails can now be accessed from the new Kanc 8 chairlift at the Governor Adams Lodge, offering 1,000 feet of vertical drop for riders.
Jill Armstrong
Jill Armstrong embraces for a berm, a banked turn, on a mellow flow trail at Loon Mountain Resort.
W ith full-face helmet pulled down, gloved hands gripping the bars and hips shifted back slightly over the seat, I was ready to coast down the winding mountain bike trails at Loon Mountain Resort in Lincoln.
I started on Mainline, a nearly 3-mile freeride trail that features mellow banked turns, known as berms, and rolling terrain. The trail meanders in and out of forested areas, twisting and turning down the mountain’s East Basin before finishing at the bottom of the chairlift.
“We are known for being a winter outdoor resort, but we really want to put our name out there to be a summer destination as well,” said communications manager Louise Smith when I sat down with her in the Governor Adams Lodge. “And the mountain biking really helps us expand on that.”
Loon’s commitment to downhill mountain biking couldn’t have come at a better time, since participation in mountain biking, especially downhill, has skyrocketed since the pandemic.
“Given the location off the highway and given the year-round resort feel of Lincoln and this particular area, it’s kind of obvious that it could be very successful,” said Alan Wickstrom, Loon’s new vice president of operations.
Loon has opened four new biking trails this season alone, giving the resort more than 10 miles of fun, flowy routes that weave back and forth across the mountain.
While Loon offers many fun and mellow trails for beginners, efforts to construct more advanced trails for seasoned riders are underway. King Pin — a black diamond freeride trail with six jumps and two drops — is the latest trail to open and the mountain’s most advanced trail to date. Currently, trail crews are working to open a more advanced technical trail.
After tackling the exposed rock gardens on Steam Punk, a popular intermediate tech trail, I took a break at the outdoor pavilion. Here I met Tim Murray of Nashua, riding with his son Shawn and Shawn’s fiancee, Christina Girton.
Tim started biking as a way to stay active during the pandemic, but it wasn’t until this year that Shawn and Christina suggested he give downhill a try.
“I have to say that I was surprised how physical downhill biking is,” Tim said. “I expected to get very little exercise riding downhill, but staying in that athletic stance and holding on tight to the bars down those long trails is a good workout.”
After trying a beginner package at Cranmore and a similar package at Loon, Tim decided to buy his own downhill bike and gear. “I loved Loon,” he said. “The lift was fast, the trails were well maintained, they were long and had a great flow. I really enjoy the berms and rollers.”
Although Shawn has been downhill mountain biking for several years, he only started coming to Loon last season.
“It really feels like Loon is putting a lot of thought and care into their trails,” Shawn said. “The berms are smooth and well-built, the rollers are a great way to build speed, and they have jumps and kickers of all different sizes to get you comfortable with your tires leaving the ground for the first time. And if you’re not ready for that, every jump has a way around.”
Christina, who started mountain biking in 2020, says Shawn has taught her everything she knows. “The experience has made us closer,” she said. “I love that it can be a family sport.”
(Christina and Shawn had plans that afternoon to shoot their engagement photos on the mountain, with wedding attire to match.)
Christina believes Loon’s future as a mountain bike destination looks bright. “It offers something for every level of skill. I can foresee Loon becoming the mountain bike mecca.”
For those just starting out, Loon offers Your Turn, a beginner package that includes a lesson, rentals and a lift ticket for $99. Private lessons and separate rentals also are offered. For information about downhill biking and resort hours, visit loonmtn.com.
NH Outside appears in the Union Leader on alternate Fridays. Contact Jill Armstrong at jaarmstr1@gmail.com.