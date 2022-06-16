Standing on a stone patio, I looked out across the garden oasis, a lush green landscape illuminated by the bright midday sun and dotted with fresh blossoms of late spring. The location was Bedrock Gardens in Lee, a 35-acre property featuring unique plant species and original art.
Visitors to this public garden wander through woodland forests, around a soothing wildlife pond and past individual garden beds, colored with flowers and carefully crafted sculptures created by one of the founders. Each area of the garden awakens different feelings: Where one garden is calming, another makes visitors laugh out loud, and yet another causes the mind to wander.
I arrived on a lazy Sunday morning, just in time to join volunteer Lori Lavac on a guided tour of the gardens.
Lavac pointed out the flora we encountered, discussing both the history of the property and the inspiration behind the sculptures. After moving through an arbor of beeches, she directed us around the pond, identifying a cluster of seven-sons, a small tree known for its clustering white flowers that bloom in the fall.
Later, we emerged upon a double allée, a pathway lined by wispy Chinese fringe trees leading to a towering torii, a Japanese welcome gate erected at the central point of the garden. At the far side, we passed a wild beauty bush, its branches teeming with bell-shaped pink flowers arching gracefully toward us.
More than 30 years ago, founders Jill Nooney and Bob Munger moved onto the property, an abandoned dairy farm, and began gardening. Nooney saw an opportunity to display her art, using the garden as an outdoor gallery.
“Eventually we convinced ourselves that the garden was the main attraction, and the art was going along with it,” Nooney said as we chatted, her grandson peeling an orange on her lap. “And actually I think people saw the art as belonging to the garden and not for sale.”
Both Nooney and Munger have gardened most of their lives. Munger’s father, who created an exceptional garden in Virginia, gave Nooney the confidence to create an expansive garden on her own.
“I buy plants that I don’t know anything about because I’ve had all the other common ones, and now I want to educate myself, and the only way to do it really is to grow them,” she said.
Although the pair have spent years growing and expanding the gardens, they are in the midst of turning the property over to a nonprofit — Friends of Bedrock Gardens.
“They take great joy in doing this together and have for decades,” said executive director John Forti, who has worked at Bedrock Gardens for five years.
“When I came here, there were scores of plants I didn’t recognize. And I just love that. There was a sense of humor in the landscape. There was a sense of elegance. It just took you through so many moods and emotions.”
After implementing daily garden tours, the next step was to create an educational program series for visitors. Education has always been part of Forti’s work.
“If we see studies that are showing that on average, kids know fewer than 10 animals and plants in their backyards, but they know hundreds of corporate logos, we need alternatives that connect us back to the landscape,” he said. “To me, it’s always been about making those connections.”
Special programs examine gardening as a craft, where participants might learn how to prune and landscape in a certain way or how to construct wattle garden beds using sticks gathered around the yard. On-site educator Roanne Robbins hosts programs for kids, including a young botanist club with different gardening themes explored each week.
During my visit, Bedrock Gardens was hosting the Caterpillar Lab, a traveling caterpillar exhibit with roots in Marlborough. Children and adults gathered around the exhibit, identifying different native species of caterpillar moving around trimmed branches. They inspected moths and butterflies swirling about enclosures and observed the live metamorphosis of a green “nameless pinion” caterpillar under a microscope, the process broadcast on a wide-screen TV.
As the caterpillar shed its skin, I stood in awe next to 10-year-old Elliott Pfeiffer of Durham. This was Elliott’s third time to visit the Caterpillar Lab.
“It’s really good,” he said. He especially enjoyed watching the metamorphosis. “It was really cool. I just liked seeing the new head pop out.”
Elliott and his mother, Lisa, first came to Bedrock Gardens for a fairy festival a couple of years ago. They had heard about the educational programs from a neighbor who works at the gardens.
“I think it’s amazing, especially having a child, you can see it through their eyes, and they can have exposure to this opportunity,” Pfeiffer said.
Bedrock Gardens is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and the first and third weekends of the month. Suggested admission for adults is a $15 donation. Children 12 and under can visit for free. For more details about memberships and other programs, visit bedrockgardens.org.