All of the surrounding trees in the White Mountain National Forest had lost their leaves, making for an afternoon of haunting solitude. Wandering alone near the summit of Mount Waternomee, I was inspecting the wreckage of a World War II B-18 Bolo bomber, a site seemingly preserved in time.
The American plane crashed on Jan. 14, 1942, with a crew of seven airmen on board.
“This was five weeks after the attack on Pearl Harbor,” said Sarah Jordan, the White Mountain National Forest’s historical archeologist, during a phone call earlier this week. “They were concerned that the Germans might be attacking the East Coast, so they were out scouting for submarines.”
Conditions deteriorated on their return to Westover Airfield in Massachusetts. When they spotted city lights through a brief clearing, they figured they were near Providence, Rhode Island, an indication that they should fly north. However, the men likely saw the lights of Concord, New Hampshire, which meant they were actually heading straight toward the White Mountains.
High wind gusts, low visibility and ice buildup on the wings eventually caused the instruments to fail and made the plane difficult for the crew to handle.
Unaware of their altitude, the crew realized they were quickly approaching Mount Waternomee and turned the plane at the last minute to avoid a direct collision with the landmark. Instead, the aircraft skimmed across the mountain, just below the summit.
The crash occurred near the town of Lincoln, home to the Parker-Young logging company at the time. Hearing the commotion, loggers, forest rangers and local residents began searching for survivors within 30 minutes.
“It was a bomber, so they had bombs and machine guns on board,” Jordan said, “so there were explosions when they crashed, and the local people heard that.”
Two crewmembers died in the crash — Pvt. Raymond Lawrence and Pvt. Noah Philipps — but five survived.
The survivors, all seriously injured, included pilot Lt. Anthony Benvenuto, co-pilot Lt. Woodrow Kantner, navigator Lt. Fletcher Craig, machine gunner Pfc. Robert Picard, and aircraft mechanic Pfc. Richard Chubb.
After the event, the army investigated the crash and exploded the remaining live bomb on board.
“They just kind of left it as it was,” Jordan said. “They just decided that the location was so inaccessible and the crash was in so many pieces that it wasn’t worth salvaging anything.”
Today, the wreckage serves as a memorial for the men who lost their lives serving our country. American flags dot the hillside and a placard honors the crew.
A high school teacher, I first heard about the site from a former student, Blake Scarinza. An avid hiker, Scarinza has completed many of the 4,000-footers, even tackling the Presidential Mountain Range this past summer. He described this hike as “easygoing,” but unique.
“It was cool to see the wreckage and how far away everything was. Stuff was scattered like 200 yards away. We’d go up a little bit further and think that there was nothing left, but there was still more to be found,” he said.
Not only does Scarinza have an appreciation for historical sites like this, but he has also enlisted in the Navy. He is currently training in the Delayed Entry Program while he finishes his senior year of high school.
“There were a ton of American flags stuck in the ground from people who had hiked it previously. I liked that part, the remembrance of the people who had died there,” Scarinza said.
Jordan finds this aspect of her work rewarding, too. “We are protecting places like this, places from the past and from the history of this area and trying to preserve it for future generations to be able to learn about this history.”
Unfortunately, there has been a lot of damage to the site over the years. Visitors should keep in mind that this site is a memorial, commemorating the crew and the men who perished. It is also located on federal land, so tampering with pieces of the wreckage is a federal crime.
Because the hike is challenging and the trail unmaintained, I recommend stopping at the Beaver Brook Trailhead off Route 112. At the back of the parking lot is an interpretive panel that chronicles the events of that tragic January night.