All of the surrounding trees in the White Mountain National Forest had lost their leaves, making for an afternoon of haunting solitude. Wandering alone near the summit of Mount Waternomee, I was inspecting the wreckage of a World War II B-18 Bolo bomber, a site seemingly preserved in time.

The American plane crashed on Jan. 14, 1942, with a crew of seven airmen on board.

