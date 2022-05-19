In the darkened yoga studio I sank into deep meditation, listening to the crickets chirp in a chaotic melody as the sun disappeared below the horizon. I had just finished a vegan feast and was decompressing before diving into a plate of homemade apple crisp for dessert.
This was all part of a weekend retreat at Bethel Farm Yoga & Living Arts Center, a sprawling property tucked away at the end of a dirt road in Hillsborough.
A working farm, Bethel offers farm-to-table meals, allowing visitors to nourish their bodies with food harvested directly from the land. When I first arrived, caretaker Stephen Bethel and I trimmed newly sprouted baby arugula, yellow kale blossoms and wild violets for a colorful homegrown salad to serve alongside the main course.
Stephen Bethel — also an accomplished artist — moved to the farm with his family 45 years ago and has been hosting yoga classes and retreats since 2005. “The flavor of our yoga is very earth-based, so it is bringing people back to reconnect with the earth.”
Originally a homestead, the farm has gradually expanded over the years. “Things are always changing and evolving,” said Bethel’s partner, Kristen Estey, “and we’re open to new energy and new people.”
Classes take place in a four-story building known as the “yoga castle,” which includes several bunk rooms, a common area and kitchen, and a yoga studio with large windows providing views of the pond to the south.
On retreats, guests can stay in the yoga castle or one of several small cabins around the property. Connor’s Cabin, nestled in the forest a short hike from the main building, mirrors the austere simplicity of Henry David Thoreau’s dwelling in his classic book “Walden.” Another cabin, located a short walk past ancient apple trees and flowering gardens, features a furnished kitchen, a roomy loft and a sheltered outdoor dining space.
For a more rustic stay, visitors can set up camp on one of the tent platforms perched on the hillside and, in the warmer months, enjoy the outdoor showers.
The retreat I joined was led by Bristol Maryott, owner of Jala Studio Yoga and Art in Providence, R.I. Maryott, who first met Bethel in 2005 when they completed their teacher training together, has been leading retreats at the farm since 2010.
Bethel Farm offers a unique experience for those seeking an authentic solitude, Maryott said.
“There’s a lot of yoga retreat centers that are catering to a more staged experience that’s very high-end, and that’s lovely, but you lose the connection to the earth. Bethel Farm has the beautiful mix of lovely lodgings, but we’re in this natural environment, and you never lose sight of the fact that you’re really in the forest and you’re close to nature.”
Louise Sloan, a patron of Maryott’s studio, has attended several retreats at Bethel Farm. “I like the clean, simple feeling of everything here,” she said. “The yoga feels more grounded and meaningful.”
Sloan also visited the farm in February, driving up a day early to beat an impending snowstorm and marveling at the beauty of a snow-covered landscape. She went snowshoeing and sledding and participated in an ice plunge in the pond.
This past weekend, Sloan and her group hiked nearby Pats Peak for lunch in between both challenging and restorative yoga sessions before cooling off in the pond, now brimming with tadpoles and tiny fish.
On Sunday morning, the group watched a mother fox and her four pups as they skittered along the edge of the woods, the mother eyeing a rogue chicken roaming outside its enclosure.
After a final session in the yoga studio, we sat around the long farm table and enjoyed one last feast, a brunch spread prepared by the farm’s operating manager, Tracey Fitts. With a background in business and hospitality, 30 years experience as a chef and a certified yoga teacher, Fitts does a little bit of everything on the farm. You could say this is her dream job.
“Everyone who leaves here just feels better, whether you’re here for an hour morning class or you come for the weekend,” Fitts said. “I’m a big believer of energy and sharing energy with people, and I think you can’t get away from here without feeling that.”
For more information about yoga classes, retreats or farm-to-table events, visit bethelfarm.org