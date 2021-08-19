By Jill Armstrong
ON A MILD, sunny Tuesday, I set off from the Appalachia Trailhead in Randolph to conquer my first Presidential Traverse: a nearly 23-mile hike crossing 10 peaks and gaining 9,000 feet in elevation.
This challenging endeavor is named after the string of peaks hikers “bag,” or summit, within the Presidential Range in the White Mountains, including Mount Washington, the highest peak in the Northeast.
Some seek to complete the traverse within a single day — usually beginning well before dawn and ending just before dusk — but I planned to split the traverse into three sections, opting to spend two nights in the high-mountain huts operated by the Appalachian Mountain Club.
My first destination was Madison Spring Hut, a rustic mountain lodge situated at 4,825 feet between the summits of Mount Madison and Mount Adams. Traveling south, I first had to climb from the valley floor to the summit of Madison, a grueling ascent with over 4,000 feet in elevation gain.
Climbing, I watched the scenery transform: Tall pines sheltering a wet, root-covered trail gave way to sun-exposed boulder fields. In the Alpine zone, above the treeline, I began looking for cairns — man-made stone piles that mark the trail — leading me to my first summit.
With only wispy clouds stretched across a blue sky, the 360-degree views from the top of Madison were spectacular: the green, forested landscape stretching endlessly in all directions. Not far below, I spotted Madison Spring Hut.
Appalachian Mountain Club huts offer co-ed bunk room accommodations. While they traditionally provide guests with pillows and blankets, the AMC has recently modified its policy as a COVID-19 safety precaution, asking guests to bring sleeping bags instead.
Huts are staffed by caretakers known as the “croo,” who rotate through the required jobs: cooking meals, washing dishes, setting the tables and welcoming guests as they arrive. Most importantly, they pack in food and supplies to the hut each Wednesday and Saturday, carrying anywhere from 60 to 80 pounds each.
The charisma of the croo and the certainty of two hot meals — dinner and breakfast — make the huts a preferred experience for many hikers putting in long days on challenging terrain. Both meals are served family-style, with guests congregating at long tables with bench seating. Madison Spring, one of the smaller huts, can accommodate up to 52 guests.
Before the croo served dinner, they came out to announce the menu for the evening: freshly baked sweet bread and butter, minestrone soup, a garden salad and black bean enchiladas. A secret dessert would be revealed at the end. (It was a moist chunk of chocolate cake). It seems an impossible task high in the mountains, but everything is prepared on site by the croo each day.
It was at dinner, sitting shoulder to shoulder, devouring my second piece of sweet bread, that I chatted with Liz and Brad Peirce, from the Portland, Maine, area. Like me, this was their first time staying in an AMC hut. They also appreciated the communal nature it fosters.
“You talk to anybody, and everyone’s friendly,” he said. “Everyone’s having a good time getting to know each other and not worried about boundaries when you have to sit this close. It’s cool.”
With the loss of Brad’s father last year, Liz urged Brad to do something big in his honor. That’s when they stumbled upon the Presidential Traverse and the hut experience.
“We said we gotta do something that’s kinda big and fun, and we like to adventure, so this felt like a good adventure,” Liz said.
Entertainment is not hard to come by during a stay at the huts. The croo perform comedic skits, provide informative sessions after dinner and interact with guests throughout their stay.
That evening, croo member Ethan Daly discussed hiker safety and told various stories of search and rescue efforts in the White Mountains over the years, some grim. In the state of New Hampshire, all rescuers are volunteers from different organizations, including, sometimes, AMC croo members.
“I think the most satisfying part is interacting with guests and hikers because there’s always more knowledge to be shared with hikers, educating them and helping them with trail advice. I think that’s a really rewarding part of the job,” Daly said.
My favorite was the wake-up call at 6:30 am. Hut Master Jennifer Griffin read a short poem from a past edition of Appalachia, AMC’s journal of mountaineering and conservation. She closed by announcing: “Good morning Madison Spring Hut. I hope you slept well.”
Many of the croo members, including Griffin, have fond memories of staying at the huts with their families.
“As a kid I kind of saw the hut croo as superstars,” said Assistant Hut Master Maxwell Schweik. “I really looked up to them. It kind of felt like a cool progression to become somebody I looked up to.”
After a hearty breakfast — scrambled eggs, bacon, oatmeal and massive pancakes — I headed south toward the Lakes of the Clouds Hut, my destination for night two. The largest hut on my traverse (it can accommodate 92 guests), Lakes of the Clouds sits at 5,012 feet, with small lakes dotting the surrounding area.
I spent the entire day hiking above treeline. I scrambled up rocky summits, my footing precarious at times with loose rocks shifting. I walked through the red prairie-like grasses of Monticello Lawn, gazing at the brilliance of Mount Washington visible under high clouds. I sat on a secluded peak, away from the highly trafficked routes, reading and watching butterflies move about the alpine flowers.
When I arrived at Lakes of the Clouds, guests and through-hikers alike sat outside chatting and joking with one another. Inside, families played board games on long tables. I made myself a cup of hot tea and sat by the windows with pristine views to the west, awaiting another warm and filling meal.
Despite the biting wind, many gathered outside after dinner to watch the sunset. Liz and Brad were there, as well as other hikers I’d met along the way. We spoke intermittently without taking our eyes off the sun, red and commanding, as it dipped behind waves of clouds perched above the horizon. From there, it was as if the entire world were mountains.
AMC mountain huts cost $256 for AMC members and $308 for nonmembers per night. Prices include dinner, lodging and breakfast. Find availability at outdoors.org.