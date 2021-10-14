W ith fall colors beginning to pop under a vibrant blue sky, the final Saturday in September was perfect for a scenic train ride through the White Mountains.
Departing from an 1874 train station — the iconic yellow landmark in the middle of North Conway Village — I took Conway Scenic Railroad’s 5½-hour Mountaineer rail journey, traveling 29 miles each way through the valley and into the rugged terrain of Crawford Notch.
I walked down the long platform searching for car 6739, preparing to board just before the scheduled 11:30 a.m. departure. Behind me, the exposed rock of Cathedral Ledge towered in the brilliant sunlight. On board, I found an empty spot toward the front of the car and slid into a plush, maroon leather bench seat, waiting for the journey to start.
The Mountaineer train is a hodgepodge of cars the Conway Scenic has acquired over its 50 years of operation. Dining cars include tables where groups can socialize. Coach cars are lined with bench seats facing a single direction. One unique car has eight arm chairs spread spaciously throughout. Another seats passengers on an upper level under a clear dome.
“We can mix ’em and match ’em any way we like to,” explained conductor Kinzie Weimer as I sat across from him in one of the first-class cars. He talked about the murals stretching across the ceiling, painted by local artists. Pastoral scenes of men on horseback and children playing in open fields transported me to a simpler time.
Before departure, Weimer greeted passengers, his contagious smile suggesting we were in for an entertaining trip. He reviewed general expectations, COVID-19 precautions and the itinerary, which included a 45-minute stopover at the Crawford Notch Depot, where passengers could get off the train and roam before a prompt departure at 2:20.
“At 2:21,” Weimer joked, “one sight you will not see is this train.”
Weimer is in his sixth season with Conway Scenic Railroad after 40 years as a corporate executive. He enjoys interacting with passengers most. “I like joking around with people. It’s my responsibility to do whatever I can to make sure they have an enjoyable time.”
As we left the station, the train narrator, Steven Nickless, directed our eyes toward an old roundhouse building — a locomotive maintenance shed built around a turntable — and a decommissioned steam engine.
As the train chugged forward, a woman waved from the balcony of her hotel, with passengers returning the gesture.
The train’s horn thundered as we moved over trestles, the east branch of the Saco River rushing underneath, and bells chimed, announcing the train’s arrival at road crossings.
A short ride from North Conway, we stopped to pick up a few passengers at Roger’s Crossing, a small, square platform at the base of Attitash Mountain Resort. Long ago, hikers discovered an abundance of blueberry bushes as they roamed the mountain, so they decided Attitash — the Abenaki word for ‘blueberry’ — would be a fitting name.
Nickless narrated the entire journey, pointing out historic landmarks and telling stories dating to European settlement in the late 1700s. As we passed Nancy Brook, Nickless recounted the story of Nancy Barton, a young girl found frozen to death in the notch after she took off in the dead of winter in search of her lost lover. Rumor has it her ghost still haunts the notch.
As we pulled up to the Willey Brook Bridge (marked by an old granite post), the train slowed to give passengers on the right side of the train clear views of Mount Washington and the Presidential Range, with the elegant Omni Mount Washington Hotel in the foreground
Passengers on the train gasped with excitement at the views, making me realize how fortunate I’ve been to grow up with the White Mountains in my backyard. It’s a scene that never tires.
Once we arrived at the Crawford Depot, I hopped off the train to stretch my legs. The area was bustling with visitors, day hikers, and backpackers. Kyle Levesque, a passenger from Derry, was staying with friends in North Conway for the weekend. He had been on the railway as a small child but didn’t remember much about the experience.
“It’s like being a tourist in your own state,” he said. “There’s just so much to see.”
Levesque’s group bought tickets in a dining car, where pods of four seats were sectioned off from the aisle, a setting Levesque described as “very Harry Potterish.”
Brian Clarenvach of Hudson enjoyed learning about and seeing past modes of transportation. “They give a lot of historical facts, which I guess I wasn’t expecting. I figured they just sent you up here in the mountains.”
After walking the short trail circling Saco Lake, I returned to my car a few minutes early, just to be on the safe side. Just as Weimer warned, the train was pulling out of the depot at 2:20 sharp.
At Fabyan Station, our next stop four miles down the line, the diesel locomotive was switched from the front of the train to the back. Weimer waved to passengers as the engine zipped by on a parallel track. Sides were switched and seatbacks flipped in the opposite direction to ensure all passengers got to enjoy the views as we began the journey home.
The Mountaineer excursion runs from mid-May/June (depending on weather) through mid-November. A trip from North Conway to Bartlett follows a similar calendar.
An hour-long valley train that leaves from North Conway Station and meanders 11 miles south to Conway runs for most of the year and is ideal for younger children.
Premium, first-class and coach tickets can be purchased at conwayscenic.com.