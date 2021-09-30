Hanging lights and the glow from surrounding fire pits illuminated the lawn where families danced to the lively rhythms of the band performing at Vernon Family Farm’s community event over the weekend.
Nestled along a winding road in Newfields, this 33-acre farm — owned by Jeremiah and Nicole Vernon — hosts live outdoor music events for the community. The best part? They offer fried or rotisserie chicken dinners for purchase, which include pasture-raised chicken grown and cooked right on the farm, with sides inspired by local seasonal produce.
I attended a Fried Chicken Event last Friday. When my party arrived, we checked in at the welcome table and were greeted by Nicole, who gave us the rundown of the venue, explaining how and when to pick up our food and where we should take our seats.
I purchased two fried chicken dinners and a pair of seats in the side field, just slightly downhill from the stage. Seating options include several rows of picnic tables lined along the stage on either side. It seemed the fire pits, with Adirondack chairs arranged around the orange flames, were the most coveted spots of the evening.
We set up two folding camp chairs underneath a towering shagbark hickory, as gray clouds spit rain showers off and on. Although the weather was unpredictable, it didn’t stop guests from coming out for the evening.
Nicole said the community response to the Friday night and select Saturday Vernon Kitchen events at the farm has been wonderful as people have appreciated safe outdoor events during the pandemic. Almost every event they’ve hosted has sold out.
“There have been multiple times where Jeremiah and I step back from the event, together, to take it all in,” she said. “It’s incredible to see so many people with their friends and family enjoying the food you’ve raised, grown, prepared and made on the land that you’ve cultivated. It makes us feel incredible.”
I watched Jeremiah and Nicole chatting with guests throughout the night with their three young daughters (“owners in training” as they’re called on the farm’s website) scurrying around the property and dancing, big smiles on their faces, with other children.
The entertainment for the night was the Old Hat String Band, a folky bluegrass quartet hailing from Eliot, Maine, just over the state line. They performed on a wooden stage, open farmland sprawling in the background. Cows grazed in the distance, chickens scurried across the lawn, and bats darted across the twilit sky.
Before dinner and in between sets, parents walked the perimeter of the wildflower meadow with small children, the colors from sunflowers, brown-eyed susans and bell flowers still bursting in early fall.
This wasn’t the band’s first time at the farm. Amanda Kowalski, who plays stand-up bass for Old Hat String Band, says she’d love to return as a customer.
“I would be happy sitting in the audience because it’s such a great atmosphere. The setting is so unique but also clean. It doesn’t feel like a farm. It’s a farm, but it’s a very curated experience,” she said.
Nikki Betts and family set up camp on the lawn near our chairs. I pulled her aside after dinner as she seemed to know the ins-and-outs of the farm. To my surprise, this was her first event, too.
“We follow the farm on Instagram,” she said as the band continued its second set, “and the ukulele player from this band is my mom’s ukulele teacher, so there’s a close community connection.”
Struggling to pick a favorite element of the evening, Betts went on to list everything she enjoyed.
“The sky and the lights, the music and the vibe. It’s a super solid, fun energy,” she said, smiling.
Guests can pick up their meals when they’re ready by bringing a voucher to the food tent next to the farm store. The meal includes two fried chicken thighs, a biscuit dipped in butter, and homemade cole slaw and potato salad. All meals are packed in brown to-go boxes, the sides separated in smaller brown boxes resembling Chinese food containers so nothing gets soggy.
Each hand-battered piece of chicken, seasoned and fried to perfection, was huge. I’m not exaggerating when I say it was the best piece of chicken I’ve ever had. (Did I mention it’s BYOB?)
“We have always known that music would be a part of our events,” Nicole said, “because good food, good music and good company makes everything awesome. Local music and local food are two important ingredients to pulling the community together.”
Michelle Davis, another first-timer who traveled from Newmarket, brought her parents to the farm for the evening. Davis first saw Vernon Family Farm on Facebook and was intrigued by their operation.
“They’re just clearly very community-oriented and love what they do. They’ve cultivated something very unique here.”