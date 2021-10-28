Cruising through trees with a foot of fresh powder snow underfoot evokes an exhilarating feeling that’s hard to match.
This type of backcountry skiing, known as glade skiing, has become a popular option for skiers and riders looking for a rewarding challenge away from resorts.
Thanks to the Granite Backcountry Alliance — a nonprofit organization dedicated to developing, improving and maintaining a network of glades in New Hampshire and western Maine — this human-powered, backcountry experience has become increasingly accessible for recreationists of all ages.
Last weekend, I volunteered with GBA in Intervale on the final stop of their Glade Tour, cutting saplings and underbrush on Bartlett Mountain for backcountry skiing opportunities this winter.
GBA started in 2016 when founder Tyler Ray recognized a void in the backcountry market. From his office window he could see unlimited potential, but the high tree density of the second-growth White Mountain forests made the terrain nearly impossible to ski.
Five years later, after the mobilization of a community of like-minded people, 14 glades and historic ski trails have been developed into a network known as “Graniteland.”
“Skiers have historically been a fragmented user group,” Ray said. “This offers an opportunity for skiers to meet each other, network and understand they all have a common bond and speak the same language.”
The glade day began at the planned rendezvous point: the parking lot of Ledges Brewing Company off Route 16, just a short drive past North Conway. After arriving, I stood on the outskirts of the crowd. But it wasn’t long before I was greeted by a man in a lime green down jacket and unkempt hair passing out homemade breakfast burritos from his private stash.
Placing one in my hand, he encouraged me to join the group. A veteran volunteer for GBA, Chester Howell has been offering “friendship burritos” (as we came to call them) to newcomers as a way to build community and make people feel welcome.
Here I was introduced to Kurt Berger, an avid backcountry skier who has been volunteering with GBA since the beginning.
“I’ve made so many connections, so many friends,” he said. “It’s the camaraderie and bringing people together for a common cause that’s really pretty cool.”
When signaled, volunteers grabbed safety helmets and tools (supplied by GBA) and jumped in the van to carpool down the road to the Maple Villa Glade, a zone developed from a Civilian Conservation Corps trail constructed in 1933.
In the small dirt lot at Maple Villa, Rick Jenkinson, our glade chief and president of the board of directors, explained the plan for the day: We would move our way uphill, cutting and expanding lines on the Pine Hill area of the zone.
As we made our way up the skin track — the trail designated for uphill access — I chatted with Kurt, Chester and some of the other volunteers about knee surgeries and recoveries (a common injury for this crew), memorable ski trips out West and planned adventures for the upcoming season.
“I always think about when I’m gonna be able to come back out in the wintertime and get to enjoy it when it’s full of snow on a powder day,” Berger said, as we admired the gladed trails up ahead.
The day was bright and chilly, but the uphill slog kept me warm. I used a pair of loppers to cut small saplings and snip branches from larger trees the sawyers brought down. The buzzing roar of chainsaws and the smell of freshly cut wood filled the air. We regathered for a short lunch break, sitting and squatting on the leaf-covered hillside while we ate and revised our strategy for the afternoon.
On glade days, everyone has a role. Positions include pack leaders who manage small groups across the mountain, “saw dogs” (certified sawyers who lead the charge with chainsaws) and “quarry dogs” (the crowd of volunteers who recognize the importance of giving back).
“It helps when people engage with the land and become more connected to it,” Ray said. “Having that repeat engagement is important for us to continue what we’re doing because it takes a village to keep this thing moving.”
As the old saying goes, “many hands make light work.”
There was even Radar the beagle puppy — another kind of “quarry dog”— scrambling all over the mountain, the distinct sound of his dangling cowbell ringing through the trees.
After a long day of work, volunteers were rewarded with food and beer donated by local sponsors. I grabbed a pork burrito from Matty B’s Mountainside Cafe and made my way around, mingling with fellow volunteers. If one thing was clear, the ski stoke was high.
At the end of the day, Ray stood in a truck bed as glade chiefs and pack leaders reported on the progress made. A raffle was held, with T-shirts, mugs and other sponsored gear up for grabs, adding to the buzz of excitement in the crowd.
“It’s been great to see backcountry skiing grow and become a community activity that people can rally behind,” Ray said.
For Howell, the future of GBA lies in the hands of the next generation.
“I hope to see young people continue to come in and embrace this aspect of skiing,” he said. “I think it builds character a little bit more than riding a chairlift all of the time and drinking beer.”
For more information about GBA’s mission and strategy, head to granitebackcountryalliance.org.