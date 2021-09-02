A combination of “glamorous” and “camping,” glamping is a unique trend in the hospitality industry. With rising needs for outdoor accommodations this summer due to the pandemic, glamping has been ideal for people who are eager to spend a night (or two) outdoors without exactly roughing it.
Hub North, situated behind Moose Brook State Park in Gorham, offers glamping accommodations where comfort meets function. Guests can choose between three canvas bell tents — named Corvus, Orion, and Aurora — or Zephyr the yurt, a round Mongolian-style tent made from a wood lattice and covered in felt. All tents are raised off the ground on permanent platforms and come completely furnished with comfy beds and extra blankets.
My boyfriend, Matt, and I booked the yurt for a second time this summer, returning to Hub North at the beginning of August. We appreciated the spaciousness of the yurt; even with king- and queen-sized beds, there was plenty of room to move around. The yurt includes a couch, coffee table and small desk to read or work as needed. My favorite furnishing was the oversized plush rugs covering the wooden floor.
During our stay we took advantage of clear skies for stargazing. Well after midnight, we sat in chairs next to the site’s fire pit, looking up as stars popped into view. It wasn’t long before the Milky Way appeared, streaking across the star-filled sky and illuminating recognizable constellations.
Proprietors Kara and Jason Hunter opened Hub North in 2016. They were familiar with the property, an old Girl Scout camp, having spent many years building mountain bike trails around the perimeter. When the opportunity presented itself, they purchased the house and surrounding land and started this new venture.
The pair own a construction company, so the renovation and creation of spaces was a natural progression. For Kara, hospitality is something she’s grown to love, too.
“I like hosting. We’ve always been party throwers,” she said. “And that’s basically what it is, just scaled up a little bit. With a lot of housekeeping.”
Kara and Jason got the idea for Hub North from their time spent traveling around New Zealand and staying in “backpackers”— simple hostel-style accommodations that provide communal spaces for guests.
Although tented sites at Hub North offer plenty of privacy, guests have the opportunity to mingle with other glampers at the pavilion, a sheltered space with plenty of chairs, board games and a modern, fully-furnished kitchen. The futon in front of the fireplace was a cozy place to read between outings.
During our first visit to Hub North in July, we met Mary Ellen Budney and family. The Budneys were the first customers when Hub North opened, and they’ve returned every year to celebrate the Fourth of July.
“It’s a really unique, beautiful, and comfortable place,” Mary Ellen said in a recent email exchange. “Kara and Jason are thoughtful hosts.”
At breakfast, Mary Ellen and I chatted around the family-style table in the pavilion and exchanged book recommendations. Although it rained for most of the holiday weekend this year, the Budneys discussed plans to explore the local hiking trails.
Options for outdoor activities are endless. Mountain bikers can access the Coos Trail System right from the property. The AMC’s Pinkham Notch Visitors Center, a short drive from Hub North, is the starting point for many popular hiking trails. Local swimming holes offer a relaxing way to stay cool after a long day out.
For those who prefer four walls, Hub North has lodge accommodations (private bedrooms) in the main house on site. The lodge is open year-round for guests looking to recreate in the winter months. Kara and Jason have plans to build out the barn, hoping to sleep six to eight people in that space. This fall, they’ll build an additional yurt site so they can have outdoor sites available in the winter as well.
Matt and I have already started talking about our next visit. A weekend of glamping and backcountry skiing sure sounds nice.
For availability, visit hubnorthnh.com