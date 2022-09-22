I recently spent a day in the White Mountains sightseeing along the Kancamagus Highway with members of Hometown Hero Outdoors, a nonprofit organization that sets up outdoor adventures for actively serving military, military veterans and law enforcement officers.

NH Outside

Celebrating its fifth anniversary in October, HHO offers members a variety of community-building events across 26 states, from ice fishing in Minnesota to BBQ cooking classes and competitions in Texas.

NH Outside appears in the Union Leader on alternate Fridays. Contact Jill Armstrong at jaarmstr1@gmail.com.