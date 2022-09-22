I recently spent a day in the White Mountains sightseeing along the Kancamagus Highway with members of Hometown Hero Outdoors, a nonprofit organization that sets up outdoor adventures for actively serving military, military veterans and law enforcement officers.
Celebrating its fifth anniversary in October, HHO offers members a variety of community-building events across 26 states, from ice fishing in Minnesota to BBQ cooking classes and competitions in Texas.
A significant HHO event hosted in New Hampshire each fall is the week-long bear hunt, attracting members from all over the country to the state’s lush, hardwood forests.
“This is something that as long as I’m with the organization I want to continue,” said David Gray, the New England Director for HHO. “It makes a huge difference in the lives of those who have served our country.”
The bear hunt takes months of preparation, including fundraising for resources, scouting areas for the perfect habitat and working with landowners to obtain permits. The accessibility of the sites is critical to the outing, as many veterans suffer disabilities from their time serving, especially injuries to the knees and back that might prevent them from hiking three miles into the woods.
As the hunt approaches, volunteers set up tree stands — a daunting task that requires six people — bait the sites and watch trail cameras to determine when bears frequent the site most.
For many members traveling to New Hampshire, big game hunting is completely new. Gray explained how most are anxious at the start, but within 15 minutes of sitting in a tree stand, they begin to relax.
“I’ve been hunting bear for over twenty years,” Gray said. “Do I get excited to go shoot a bear myself? Sure. But I don’t get the excitement I do when I have that person next to me as a first-time hunter and shooting one, or just seeing one.”
Hunt facilitators want members to enjoy their experience, which means individuals may or may not decide to take a bear. Instead, some choose to watch and photograph the animal, especially if a sow (female bear) wanders into the site with her cubs. (Hunters will not shoot a sow with cubs).
Bear hunting takes place in the afternoon until dusk, so HHO organizes activities that get members out sightseeing around the area in the morning, an aspect of the event that I joined. During this year’s event, the men crossed New Hampshire’s most scenic mountain pass, hiked Artist’s Bluff overlooking Franconia Notch, and drove the Auto Road to the summit of Mount Washington.
“I don’t know if I would’ve come here if it hadn’t been for this trip,” admitted Allen Pederson of Wyoming, Minnesota, “but I know I definitely want to come back.”
Although Pederson has worked ice fishing and pheasant hunt outings in his home state, the bear hunt was his first trip as a non-staff member. Stationed in Germany during Operation Desert Storm, Pederson served in the U.S. Army from 1989-93.
“I like getting to meet past and present veterans and law enforcement officers, and going out and spending a day or two day trip and making some friends,” Pederson said.
James Massey, who has served as an aircraft mechanic in the U.S. Air Force for 22 years, shares similar sentiments about the camaraderie gained through the organization.
“You have a bunch of guys from different walks of life, different backgrounds. We’re all different,” he said. “But we all have one thing in common: We’ve all served.”
HHO’s impact extends beyond the instant gratification of the hunt. It’s a way to build community with others who have had similar experiences and who can sympathize with other members’ struggles to settle back into civilian life.
“Knowing that there are people who will go the extra mile for you, the work they put in is just second to none,” Massey said. “Their own time, their own money, their own gas, just so we can have this experience. It means a lot.”
The organization has literally saved lives, and that’s the reason many staff members and volunteers commit their time to this work.
“I’ve lost more friends after combat and that needs to change,” said Shaun Olsberg, Texas state director for HHO and a retired U.S. Army soldier. “And that’s what we’re trying to do.”
HHO recognizes the therapeutic value of the natural world. During my visit, the men shared their amazement with the natural surroundings of the Lincoln area: a star-filled night sky, postcard-perfect sunrises over mountaintops, and the calming quiet of the woodlands.
“I think it’s just rewarding going out to an event like this knowing there’s no strings attached, just relax and step away,” Gray said. “Let’s get out there and enjoy nature for what it truly is.”
For information about the organization, membership and donations, visit hometownherooutdoors.org, check out Hometown Hero Outdoors on Facebook, or email David Gray at newengland@hometownherooutdoors.org.