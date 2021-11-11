Winter has arrived. At least, that’s how it seemed last Saturday when I joined the Runner’s Alley community for a jog around Manchester.
Although it felt a bit early in the season to be wearing a fleece headband and gloves, I marveled over the frosted lawns sparkling in the early morning light as I ran through residential neighborhoods not far from downtown.
An independent retail store for runners, walkers and fitness enthusiasts, Runner’s Alley hosts a free weekly running group for all abilities and ages on Saturday mornings at 8 a.m. Each week’s planned route — typically 4 to 8 miles — leaves from the store’s Elm Street location and meanders through the city before returning back to the shop.
The cold temperatures — my dashboard displayed a brisk 27 degrees that morning — may have kept a few people from venturing outside. Not long after I arrived, the door swung open and I was welcomed in by the store’s manager, Matt Harris.
As a newcomer, I wasn’t sure what to expect. I enjoy running, but don’t often run outdoors, never mind routes downtown. Harris explained that since participation is free, many people will just drop in, as I had. They even have guests from nearby hotels join in — a fabulous idea I made note of for my next trip away from home.
“It’s a very open, inclusive group,” Harris said. “So as long as you like to run, you’re more than welcome to show up.”
On that brisk morning, our group consisted of 10 runners, including Harris and another Runner’s Alley staff member, Daniel Welch. This was a fairly low number, as the group sometimes attracts upward of 30.
Harris motioned to a large black chalkboard at the back of the store where a map of the route was drawn. The top read, “The Saturday Buffet: Choose the Miles You Want to Eat.” Below, the 4.2-mile route in red traced Chestnut Street all the way out past Webster Street to Lexington before making the left turn back toward Elm. The map also included two cutoff routes, allowing runners shorter route options, one just under 3 miles, the other 1.3.
Gathered on the sidewalk, we began with a warm-up: standing hip rotations, lifting each knee and rotating the leg outward; walking lunges, dipping one knee at a time while maintaining balance; and, my personal favorite, the Frankenstein walk, extending one leg straight ahead and reaching for opposite toes.
With a variety of paces — anything from an 8- to a casual 12-minute mile — Harris and Welch split runners into groups by ability. Welch took off with the faster group, but Harris hung back. Running at a comfortable pace, I was able to chat with Harris and other runners as we made our way along Chestnut, past restaurant fronts and churches, their spires illuminated by the gentle pink hues of early morning.
“You get a lot of different views of your local neighborhood,” Harris said as we jogged past Victory Park, empty and quiet. “I get to see what’s going on, and there’s unique little spots where it’s actually quite beautiful.”
Daisy Atkinson, a seasoned runner who’s been with the group for more than 10 years, appreciates the sights in an urban space. “It just makes it go by a little faster,” she said, “especially when you’re with people and checking out new things to do in the city.”
I ran and chatted with Atkinson for the majority of the route. We are both teachers, so we had plenty to talk about. The combination of sights and companionship made the four miles fly by.
This is what Atkinson appreciates, too. “There’s people to run with and the expectation that I’m going to show up,” she said. “There’s accountability on my end to keep running.”
For Harris, it’s about having a good time.
“The nice thing about being part of a running group is that it’s a social event that gives you something to do that is outside of the regular norm. It allows you to do something that’s active, that’s good for you, and to meet other people who like doing the same thing.”
The group started up again about a month ago. In the past, runners could choose between shorter runs on Thursday nights and longer runs on Saturday mornings, but the store has had to cut back due to limited staffing, a common setback for many independent businesses. But with plans to start demo-ing products and hosting events, Harris hopes they’ll get back to normal soon.
Other running groups
There are plenty of group options for runners in the Manchester area:
Run, Walk, Brew, hosted by Total Image Running, meets at various bars and pubs in the Manchester area on Wednesday evenings at 5:45 p.m. throughout the year. The cost is $80 annually and includes training programs, free admission to club events, discounts at races, and most importantly, a complimentary brew after the run.
The Greater Manchester Running Club hosts winter evening runs from the Derryfield Country Club Park and Ride at 5 p.m. on Wednesdays. Runners can choose from 5-, 6- and 9-mile loops. Make sure to bring your headlamp and reflective gear! Many unofficial group runs take place among members each week.
The Greater Derry Track Club meets on Sundays in front of the Coffee Factory on Crystal Avenue in Derry for a long run, 5 to 12 miles at paces for all abilities. In the winter, members will meet at different residential locations on Saturdays for 4 to 6 mile runs. The club also offers professionally coached track workouts on Wednesday evenings from April to October. Membership is $20 annually.