By Jill Armstrong
Every spring, the Appalachian Mountain Club hosts a big event where more than 50 staff members are trained to be stewards of the outdoors before being sent off to work in the AMC’s high-mountain huts for the summer.
This year’s weeklong training took place at Mizpah Spring, a hut nestled between two 4,000-foot peaks whose name translates to “pillar in the wilderness.”
Although the hut experience is made memorable by the “croo” members who serve up multi-course meals and perform comedic skits for guests, there’s a lot more the AMC does behind the scenes to care for the land we love.
Each hut employs a naturalist, an expert in the natural history of the White Mountains who is responsible for researching and composing a presentation for guests each evening. This role embodies the interlocking layers of conservation, recreation and education that underscore the AMC’s mission.
AMC Interpretive Programs Manager Nancy Ritger and Huts Education Coordinator Kyler Phillips work with the naturalists, preparing them for their unique summer position. Ritger, who has worked for the organization in an educational role for more than 30 years, helps each naturalist settle on a topic.
“We want the naturalists to really introduce people to this landscape, connect them to this place. It’s our hope and dream that once people appreciate where they are they will form that strong bond and grow to want to protect and steward this area,” she said.
After dinner, Ritger discussed the different ecological zones in the Whites, modeling ways for the novice naturalists to engage with their audience. Ritger opened by reading a passage about the sublime nature of the wilderness before moving through each zone, describing the white flowers of the hobble bush found in the hardwood forests, the familiar song of the white-throated sparrow in the boreal forest, and the wind-scoured landscape of the alpine zone.
“Oftentimes they arrive, and they’re a little nervous or apprehensive,” Ritger said about the new naturalists. “They may feel like they don’t have enough knowledge or enough confidence to stand in front of a group of people they don’t know and talk for an hour. By the end of the summer, they have found their place. They have found their voice.”
The next morning, the naturalists spent time researching ideas for their programs, some chatting with Ritger or Phillips and others with their heads buried in books from the hut’s library.
Emily Milnamow, who has been with the AMC for four years, is heading into her second summer as a naturalist in the huts. Last year, her main program at Galehead Hut centered on the declining moose population in New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont, which she tied into moose history in the Pemigewasset Wilderness.
But that wasn’t the only program she offered. “I studied a lot about regional haze — the wildfires. That became really salient because you could see the effect of that from Galehead, and people were really curious so I did a small program on regional haze.”
This summer, Milnamow will be the naturalist at Lakes of the Clouds. “It’s a really cool role. I’m definitely into ecology and plants, and I think all that stuff is interesting, but I think fundamentally what I’m interested in is people. Being a naturalist is about the interpretation part and making people more aware of where they are and what’s going on.”
Natural connections
Conservation and research are a big part of the AMC’s mission, and the hut naturalists help carry out this long-term legacy of data collection.
At treeline, the group gathered around a patch of diapensia, a pincushion-like shrub known for its small white flowers. Using an official data spreadsheet, Murray walked the group through an observation of the diapensia, identifying the phenophase (open flowers and flower buds), the magnitude of the phase (this plot fell within the 101 to 1,000 counted flower or bud range), and the percentage of open flowers (after some debate, the group settled on 25 to 49% of the patch).
In the afternoon, AMC staff scientist Georgia Murray led the naturalists on a hike to the nearby summit of Mount Pierce to monitor established plant phenology plots. Phenology refers to the timing of plant life-cycle events influenced by variations in climate and habitat.
“We’ve been looking at long-term climate trends in the White Mountains,” Murray said. “We’re interested in how climate might be impacting this place that we work in and play in and want to protect. It’s a limited area that these plants have to grow. They may be at risk if warming were to change the treeline.”
Studies like the plant phenology observations have been occurring at the alpine huts since 2004, allowing the data to accumulate over time, although it will likely take decades of data to accurately assess how plants may be responding to climate change.
The plot data is inputted into the National Phenology Network so that it can be shared on a national level. The AMC also uses iNaturalist, an online data platform that allows scientists and citizens alike to record their observations in the wilderness.
For Huts Manager Bethany Taylor, data collection has changed immensely since her start as a hut naturalist in 2003. “I’ve always really liked the way in which the work that is done here does connect the place that I find most special to the larger world and to the problems that we’re all trying to solve and mitigate and record.”
Taylor spoke about her personal connection to one of the AMC’s conservation success stories, reviving potentilla robbinsiana, known more commonly as dwarf mountain cinquefoil. A small plant with yellow flowers, this rare species exists only in the alpine mountains of New Hampshire.
“My mom, before my sisters and I were born, worked for the AMC research department and getting the potentilla protected was one of her first jobs. So seeing it go full circle is fascinating,” Taylor said, beaming.
For Taylor, the training event offers a space to impart some of this wisdom. “I want them to recognize and respect how special it is to belong to this place and then to be able to turn that sense of delight and belonging to the guests. The more that they feel they belong, the more that they’re able to help other people realize that the mountains are a place for everyone.”
If you plan on exploring the Whites this summer, consider downloading the iNaturalist app and capturing the plants you observe along the way.