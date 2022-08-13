Amid a flotilla of canoes, my partner and I paddled down the Saco River on a bustling and sunny afternoon, navigating our way around rocks and tree stumps as the swift current pulled us along.
I was participating in Rocktails and Streams, the second outdoor “mingler” event hosted by the Granite Outdoor Alliance, offering people in the outdoor industry a chance to get outside and network.
An up-and-coming nonprofit organization, GOA is a membership-based coalition dedicated to representing the businesses and organizations that make up the state’s quickly growing outdoor recreation industry, an industry that contributed $2.2 billion to the state’s economy in 2020, according to a U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis study.
“New Hampshire’s outdoor businesses are largely small mom-and-pop type shops,” said GOA Outdoor Director Tyler Ray, “and collectively these businesses are excited to have an advocate at the state level bringing awareness to outdoor-related issues.”
Impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic — including population growth, lack of employees and resource overuse — make GOA’s commitment to the outdoor economy more important than ever.
“We are taking a stand because we all have a responsibility to protect and preserve the places we love, which just also happens to be the places we live, work, and play,” the organization’s website says.
Enthusiasm from New Hampshire’s private sector has exploded since GOA’s inception, surpassing over 100 members in its first 18 months.
“It’s definitely an exciting time to be pioneering new industry representation, and I’m incredibly excited to see our efforts gain early traction with businesses and organizations,” Ray said.
Members in the alliance represent all corners of the outdoor economy, from retailers and guides to land trusts and trail organizations. A pillar of the natural landscape, individuals and families who support the outdoors are encouraged to become members as well.
That’s how Ericka Canales, executive director of the Coös Economic Development Corp., first got involved.
“I actually started out as a member of Granite Backcountry Alliance and then found out about Granite Outdoor Alliance, and then I became a member as an individual,” she said. “Then I felt that as an economic development company we need to support our outdoor rec companies, so our organization joined.”
I met Canales halfway through our 6-mile journey downstream when we decided to pull up to the shore and wait for the rest of the group to catch up. With the sun beating down, we cooled off in the dark pools and chatted about our jobs and favorite places to recreate in the Granite State.
Although GOA hosted a canoe trip last year, this was Canales’ first event. “I like the flip it has offered with business networking and really getting outdoors to enjoy our environment while being able to talk to other people in our industry and learn more about people you might not have crossed paths with.”
Before launching, I crossed paths with Paula Tracy, a longtime journalist who worked for 25 years as a reporter for the Union Leader. Both attending solo, we partnered up for the adventure downstream.
Tracy has been writing about the outdoors for many years, so I enjoyed listening to her share stories of her career from the stern of the boat. Since my paddling skills are novice at best, she also offered sage advice for maneuvering over, under, around — even through — different obstacles in the river.
“We managed to get down without dumping the boat,” she said. “It was fun to come around another corner and see the swallows carved in the big sandy riverbanks.”
After the excursion, we hauled our canoes onto the rocky beach where the real mingling began. As the sun went down, members enjoyed dinner, drinks and the company of others who are just as passionate about the great outdoors.
It was here I was able to chat with Ray about the organization’s vision for the future.
“Imagine a time when doctors issue prescriptions for 2-mile outdoor walks in lieu of prescription pills,” he said, “or communities invest in outdoor infrastructure and access to enhance health and reduce youth crime rates and adult health insurance costs.
“We can accomplish that by creating policies that fit outdoor and experiential lifestyles.”
GOA’s next Rocktails & Streams event is the Seastoke Sunset Cruise around Portsmouth Harbor on Sept. 1. For more information about this event or about becoming an alliance member, visit graniteoutdooralliance.org.