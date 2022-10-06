W hile many mountain lovers might spend two or three days backpacking across the Kilkenny Ridge Trail in the White Mountains, a select few choose to run the remote terrain instead.

NH Outside

This is the challenge of the Kilkenny Ridge Race, a rugged 25-mile trail race that tackles two 4,000-foot peaks — Mount Cabot and Mount Waumbek — and 7,500 feet in elevation gain. If that isn’t enough, runners can sign up for the 50-mile out-and-back version of the course.

Rugged and remote terrain

The Kilkenny Ridge Trail features rugged and remote terrain typical of the White Mountains, with rocks, roots, and areas of overgrowth.
Top women's finisher

Brianna Russell, 26, of Tucson, Arizona, was the top women’s finisher on the 50-mile course, completing the out-and-back route in just over 13 hours.
Lighting the torches

At night, volunteers light tiki torches on the beach to usher in racers who finish after dark. Warm food, live music, and enthusiastic spectators welcome every participant until the end.
25 and done

Racer Jeff List, 63, is all smiles after completing the 25-mile course in last month’s Kilkenny Ridge Race between Stark and Jefferson.

NH Outside appears in the Union Leader on alternate Fridays. Contact Jill Armstrong at jaarmstr1@gmail.com.