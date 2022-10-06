W hile many mountain lovers might spend two or three days backpacking across the Kilkenny Ridge Trail in the White Mountains, a select few choose to run the remote terrain instead.
This is the challenge of the Kilkenny Ridge Race, a rugged 25-mile trail race that tackles two 4,000-foot peaks — Mount Cabot and Mount Waumbek — and 7,500 feet in elevation gain. If that isn’t enough, runners can sign up for the 50-mile out-and-back version of the course.
“This one’s wild,” said race operator Kristina Folcik at this year’s race, held in September. “It’s super challenging, but it’s gorgeous.”
The race is hosted by White Mountain Endurance, a New Hampshire-based company owned and operated by Folcik and her partner, Rem Stone. In addition to hosting races throughout the White Mountains, Folcik and Stone offer trail-running tours, coaching and training programs.
To start the race, 50-mile runners take off from South Pond in Stark at 5 a.m., decked out in headlamps as they head south. Since this is technically the finish line, racers run across the ridge and back again, passing the 25-mile runners, who start the course on the opposite end of the ridge in Jefferson.
On race day, I spent the afternoon at South Pond Recreation Area, cheering on participants as they emerged from the shaded woods and ran down the final stretch of the course along the pond’s sunny and sandy shores.
Volunteers prepare warm food on the grill for racers as they start to appear on the beach. Friends, family members and other participants hang out together, lounging on blankets or in camp chairs and enjoying the upbeat music playing in the background.
“The motto that we use is ‘Have fun and go further together,’” Folcik said, “because we’re very community-based and want to be a very inclusive organization where everybody feels welcome and comfortable at any events or tours that we do.”
Participants range in age from their early 20s to their mid-60s. Although top finishers receive plaques for their accomplishments, there is no award ceremony. Folcik said the point of these races is to create a community of runners and celebrate everyone, from the first person to finish to the person who might finish 24 hours later in the wee hours of the morning.
To host these races in the White Mountains, Folcik and Stone work closely with the U.S. Forest Service to secure permits, which can be a long and arduous process. It’s also tricky to plot the courses, as the runners aren’t permitted to cross over the Appalachian Trail or into any wilderness areas.
“We’re limited to how many runners we can have at a lot of these races because we want a low impact,” Folcik said. “We want people to understand that this is very special that we have the opportunity to be out in these mountains racing.”
Not long after I arrived in the early afternoon, Michael Conley of Gorham, Maine, was the first racer of the day to cross the finish line. He completed the 25-mile course in just under five hours. The race was only the second for Conley, who began trail running three years ago.
“I was always hiking and kind of enjoyed getting places faster,” he said, “so I just started running.”
Jeff List, a 63-year-old racer from Anacortes, Washington, appreciates the challenging terrain of the Whites. He explained how courses on the West Coast are smooth, unlike the rocky and root-covered trails characteristic of the East.
“It took like two hours before my brain figured out how to run on rocks again, but halfway through the race I felt like it was getting easier, not harder,” he said.
An avid hiker and road runner, List picked up trail running about 20 years ago. “I think some people have a speed gene and some people have an endurance gene, and I have the endurance gene. If I don’t go too fast, I can just go.”
Like List, race volunteer Madeleine Ryan began as a road runner before turning to the trails a few years back.
“As I’ve gotten older, the roads start to feel hard, and trail running I think you’re much less likely to get overuse-type injuries because your foot plant is altered with each step.”
Ryan has been running longer trail races since 2018. But at 64, she is just getting started. Her goal is to do a 100-mile trail run, which she’s training for now.
Although Ryan has run the Kilkenny Ridge Race before, she decided to give back to the community by volunteering this year.
“Seeing people finish gets me psyched up to do my running,” she said. “When you finish something long and challenging like this, you really feel like you can conquer the world. It’s very empowering.”
For more information about White Mountain Endurance Races, visit wmeraces.com.