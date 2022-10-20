 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

NH Outside: Pack Monadnock observatory great place to spot birds of prey

By Jill Armstrong

Standing atop the Pack Monadnock Raptor Observatory in Peterborough, binoculars positioned and neck craned toward the bright blue autumn sky, I was a kid again.

NH Outside
Visiting the observatory

Visitors to the observatory listen to an informative talk by Harris Center Family and Community Programs naturalist Ben King, right. The summit of Mount Monadnock rises over the treeline to the right.
Counting the hawks

At the Pack Monadnock Observatory, hawkwatchers tally the total number of species sighted each day along with the total number spotted for the season.
American kestrel

Photographer and bird watcher Tom Momeyer captured this shot of an American kestrel over the observatory in September of 2021.
Broad-winged hawk

A broad-winged hawk in-flight over Pack Monadnock, captured at the start of the migration season this fall.

NH Outside appears in the Union Leader on alternate Fridays. Contact Jill Armstrong at jaarmstr1@gmail.com.

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred