NH Outside: Pack Monadnock observatory great place to spot birds of prey

By Jill Armstrong
Standing atop the Pack Monadnock Raptor Observatory in Peterborough, binoculars positioned and neck craned toward the bright blue autumn sky, I was a kid again.
Alongside a team of biologists and volunteers from the Harris Center for Conservation Education, I was searching the sky for raptors — predatory birds such as hawks, falcons and eagles, traveling their annual southward migration, some species traveling as far as 6,000 miles to their wintering grounds in South America.
Since 2005, organizations such as the Harris Center have sponsored hawk counting at the raptor observatory, a raised granite platform at the summit of Pack Monadnock in Miller State Park.
The vantage point at the observatory, which sits at nearly 2,300 feet, offers sweeping views to the north and west. This allows hawk watchers, as they’re known, to see the birds as they approach on their route south. Using viewing scopes and binoculars, the team is able to track and identify raptors from 5 miles away or more.
The hawk-watching site is staffed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day from Sept. 1 through Nov. 20, except for days with heavy rain or complete fog.
“We’re here to meet the public and answer questions and provide some education about raptor migration,” said Phil Brown, raptor biologist for the Harris Center and the coordinator of the observatory, “and also to conduct an accurate count that has to be done consistently from year to year.”
Hawk watchers track birds by the hour, updating a whiteboard with daily sightings by species.
Bird traffic was light when I visited, despite clear skies and light winds, as the migratory period for broad-winged hawks had passed and sightings of red-tailed and red-shouldered hawks had yet to spike, but I was able to spot a merlin (regarded as the fiercest of the raptors, according to Brown), a sharp-shinned hawk and a flock of vultures.
“I think raptors embody a spirit that other birds do not. They’re fierce, yet they’re graceful, and they’re a little bit mysterious because they’re hard to find in the summer,” Brown said. “But they gather up in the skies in the fall, and we can enjoy them soaring through the air or coming in for a close dive on our plastic owl.”
Birds flock to the Pack Monadnock ridge for the updrafts of air. Because raptors may travel upward of 300 miles in a single day, they conserve their energy by soaring on updrafts created by thermals, or columns of warm air rising from the ground below.
The spectacle of the broad-winged hawk flight and raptor migration attracted a record 6,500 visitors to the observatory last year. Hundreds of students from schools across the state come here each year to learn about raptor migration.
“It’s really become a place where people come year after year who otherwise wouldn’t be coming up this mountain,” Brown said. “So they’re seeking us out.”
Among visitors to the observatory are avid bird watchers and photographers who return each year for the migration.
Tom Momeyer of Peterborough was on the platform, a telephoto-lens camera in hand.
“It’s a challenge photographing a bald eagle in flight or a peregrine falcon or American kestrel. The smaller they are, the faster they fly,” he said.
Momeyer has been visiting Miller State Park since 1969, when he moved to the Monadnock Region. But he only began photographing raptors two years ago, when he returned to an old hobby.
“It’s fun for me to come up to the raptor observatory because of the experts here, their knowledge” Momeyer said. “So if you hang around and stand around them long enough, some of it rubs off on you.”
For most of the morning, I hung around hawk-watching duo Levi Burford, a Harris Center raptor biologist, and Katrina Fenton.
“It’s kind of cool to see this place through the entire season,” Burford said. “And it’s really cool to see how the birds change from September to November 20th in this location just standing in one place day after day for that entire two and a half months.”
Burford has been counting hawks for the past four seasons, but Fenton, a volunteer, is no stranger to the observatory. She first visited in 2005, and by 2007 she had landed an internship with the project.
“I couldn’t stay away,” she said.
In 2014, Fenton was hired as an official counter, a role she held for four seasons. Now, she volunteers with the Harris Center whenever she can.
“I’ve done a variety of field work, and one thing I absolutely love about raptor migration is it’s almost zero impact on these birds,” she said. “Hawk watching, we’re just watching them do their thing. It’s pretty cool being up here and watching people get excited about their first bald eagle and getting hooked on the natural world.”
For more information about the Pack Monadnock Raptor Observatory and raptor migration, visit harriscenter.org.