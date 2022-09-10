T he summer ended with a splash, paddling the Magalloway River with longtime whitewater rafting guide Stuart Hickey and other whitewater enthusiasts from the Great North Woods region.
Hickey and co-owner Thomas Damour operate Northern Waters Outfitters, a rafting company perched on the banks of the Androscoggin River in Errol. Northern Waters is an adventure basecamp of sorts, offering guided whitewater rafting trips, canoe and kayak rentals, and camping for guests.
“Our main goal here is to introduce people to whitewater in a controlled environment, because they think this is nothing they could ever do. Then, they come out here and they think, ‘This is sweet, why haven’t I been doing this my whole life?’” Hickey said.
On the last weekend of August, I met Hickey in Errol to celebrate one of the final recreational river releases of the summer — scheduled dates when Brookfield Renewable releases water from a nearby dam, increasing the flow of the river and creating perfect whitewater conditions for paddlers.
For the better part of the day, the company released 1200 cfs — 1,200 cubic feet of water per second surged from the dam — turning a gentle river run into a spine-tingling thrill ride.
The term whitewater refers to large volumes of water rushing over and around obstacles in a river bed. Classes of rapids range from I to VI, progressing from small, beginner rapids to a forceful torrent that is essentially unnavigable, even for the professionals.
On a normal day, the Magalloway is known for its class II rapids, whitewater that requires some maneuvering around obstacles, but otherwise offers a mellow introduction to rafting. But during the release, rapids increase to class III, a wet and fun ride that ensures a good soaking from head to toe.
Expert paddlers look forward to these releases each summer. Shawn Clark, a whitewater kayaker from Franconia, started paddling at Northern Waters when he was just 10 years old.
“It’s stomping grounds for me. I love it here,” he said. “It’s just a magical place, it really is.”
I watched Clark send it down a class IV spillway (basically a waterfall) above the put-in for my group’s raft. Longtime paddlers come to the Magalloway to run the steep, gnarly rapids during the recreational releases.
“You get comfy to a point, but this is just fun. Nothing too crazy,” Clark said.
As we shuttled up to the put-in, Hickey described the 2-mile stretch of the Magalloway as a class III run, a step up for those just starting out. But for my first time rafting, I felt like I was diving into the adventure head first.
On the first run of the day, I hopped in a 14-foot raft with Hickey, who directed the boat’s six paddlers down stream. With my inner hand on the T-grip and my outer wrapped tightly around the paddle’s shaft, I moved instinctually to the sound of Hickey’s voice instructing us from the stern of the raft. Two forward! All back! Paddles up!
Hickey’s instructions were constant as we attempted to navigate the raft with expertise. “I’m hypervigilant all the time,” he said. “I’m always feeling the water on my paddle. I’m always observing my guests. I’m looking upstream. I’m looking downstream. I’m reading the river. My brain is constantly operating.”
My raft mate Alexander Mule was impressed with Hickey’s ability to read the river. “I think (he) did a great job, and it seemed like he was predicting things 30 seconds in advance,” he shared.
Mule and I both agreed we had no idea what we were up against the first time around, but Hickey, with his energetic and commanding presence, led us through without any complications.
We even managed “The Pit,” the largest rapid that sucked the front of the raft into a nosedive before forcing the bow into a vertical position on the other side.
On my last run, I joined guide Maura Dahill and three other women in a smaller raft. Working in unison, we forced our paddles into the water, attempting to “surf” the crest of a wave before spinning out of the rapid to continue the journey.
“I love being able to show people a good time,” Dahill said. “The beauty of being a guide is introducing people to the love of whitewater.”
For more information about whitewater rafting at Northern Waters Outfitters, visit beoutside.com.
NH Outside usually appears in the Union Leader on alternating Fridays. Contact Jill Armstrong at jaarmstr1@gmail.com