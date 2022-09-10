T he summer ended with a splash, paddling the Magalloway River with longtime whitewater rafting guide Stuart Hickey and other whitewater enthusiasts from the Great North Woods region.

NH Outside

Hickey and co-owner Thomas Damour operate Northern Waters Outfitters, a rafting company perched on the banks of the Androscoggin River in Errol. Northern Waters is an adventure basecamp of sorts, offering guided whitewater rafting trips, canoe and kayak rentals, and camping for guests.

Rafting guide

Northern Waters Outfitters rafting guide Stuart Hickey (back) helps his group power through a section of rapids.
A wet and wild ride

During a recreational release, rapids on the Magalloway River increase from Class II to Class III, ensuring a wet and wild ride.
Maneuvering the spillway

A whitewater kayaker maneuvers over the spillway, a Class IV section of the river that resembles a small waterfall.
Air guitar

Raft guide Stuart Hickey plays air guitar with his paddle after a wet and wild run down the Magalloway River.

