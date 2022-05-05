Tackling one of the New Hampshire hiking challenges is a rewarding way to explore the more than 4,000 miles of trails across the state.
The most popular challenge, the Four Thousand Footers, involves conquering 48 of New Hampshire’s tallest peaks, each with an elevation of at least 4,000 feet.
Mount Washington, the state’s tallest peak, is on the list, along with other iconic mountains in the Presidential, Franconia and Kinsman ranges.
The rules are pretty simple: You must climb to and from the summit of each peak in one continuous hike. Hikers often attempt several summits on a single trip, a strategy known as “peak bagging.” Once hikers check off all the mountains on the list, they can apply for an official patch from the AMC Four Thousand Footer Club, a great addition to the face of a faded backpack.
Meagan Burd of Concord decided to begin the challenge in 2016, when her hiking partner Liz Tardugno presented her with a copy of “The 4,000 Footers of the White Mountains,” a comprehensive trail guide by Mike Dickerman and Steven D. Smith. At the time, Burd had just witnessed Tardugno finish her 48th on the summit of Mount Eisenhower.
“When she gave me the book, it felt like a passing of the torch, like I wanted to have my own journey with the Whites now, too,” Burd said in a recent interview.
To date, Burd has summited 42 of the 48 mountains on the list. “Even though the list was an initial motivator, at some point it really became less about the list and more about just being there.”
For those new to the challenge, Burd recommends starting out with an experienced hiker and staying informed by reading trail reports often.
“It might seem like you’re just going for a walk in the woods, but there actually is a lot to learn, and it helps to have a mentor with you who you can look up to and can learn from. It’ll add to your appreciation of the undertaking, too.”
The New Hampshire 48 isn’t the only list for hikers to pursue. The 52 With a View (also known as the Over the Hill Hikers list) includes 52 peaks under 4,000 feet that boast some of the state’s most spectacular views. Although peaks such as North and South Baldface and Chocorua are more difficult, Mount Pemigewasset and Cardigan are shorter, less technical trails with sprawling views that won’t disappoint.
The Terrifying 25 — a frightening endeavor — involves maneuvering through tricky terrain, such as rock scrambles, rock slides and boulder caves. And the Belknap Range Hiker list requires hikers to summit all 12 peaks in that range, many of which have 360-degree views of the Lakes Region and Lake Winnipesaukee.
An avid hiker, Melissa Moher Roy of Manchester has conquered five hiking challenges, her pack displaying patches for each effort. If she can convince her hiking partner, she hopes to attempt the Terrifying 25, though she already has done five of the peaks as part of other patch challenges.
Since her retirement in 2021, Moher Roy hikes at least once or twice a week. “I hike because I truly love the mountains and the woods,” she said in a recent email exchange. “I have learned that even a bad day in the mountains is a good day.”
Some of Moher Roy’s favorite hikes include the Bonds, a 23-mile hike in the Pemigewasset Wilderness featuring the iconic Bondcliff, a protruding rock face that drops off hundreds of feet down to the valley below; the Moat Mountain Traverse, offering splendid views of the Saco River valley and Mount Washington; and the Skookumchuck trail to Mount Lafayette, a less-frequented route that meanders through forests of birch and spruce before reaching the Franconia ridgeline.
Moher Roy advises hikers to check the weather, be prepared for a change and know when to turn back. “It took me three attempts to summit Eisenhower,” she said. “Never underestimate the White Mountains.”
Kath Bukis, a hiker from Shirley, Mass., first hiked Osceola and East Osceola with her brother’s Boy Scout Troop for their annual Flags on the 48 trip in 2013. She had no intention of doing the New Hampshire 48 challenge at that time. “We had a blast even though we were totally socked in and had no view that day.”
Bukis finished the challenge in 2021 after eight years. “I was in no rush to get them done. I knew I’d finish them eventually simply because I loved being in the mountains.”
Spending time in the Whites inspired Bukis to continue exploring new mountains and beautiful places. Currently, she is about 700 miles into a through-hike on the Appalachian Trail, a journey I’ve been following via Facebook updates.
Although I probably won’t be tackling the AT anytime soon, I plan to explore a few new peaks in the coming months. You could say I’m optimistic about the journey ahead.
For a list of challenges and instructions for claiming patches, visit 4000footers.com.