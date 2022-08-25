The common loon is cherished by many who live and visit the Granite State. But how much do we really know about the habits of these beloved birds?
How long do loons live? When will they start to reproduce? And where do they go in the winter when the lakes have frozen over?
Thanks to the dedicated work of the Loon Preservation Committee, these mysteries are starting to be uncovered.
Founded in 1975, the LPC was created in response to declining loon populations on New Hampshire’s lakes.
“The thinking at that point was that if human activities had contributed to those declines — and it seemed pretty likely that they had — then human activities, if they were thoughtful and coordinated, could reverse those declines,” said Harry Vogel, senior biologist and director of the LPC.
I talked to Vogel at The Loon Center, the committee’s home base in Moultonborough, which features a gift shop, educational exhibits and trails that meander across the Markus Wildlife Sanctuary on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee.
Consisting of biologists, interns and volunteers, the LPC works to preserve loon populations by monitoring, managing and researching loons on more than 350 lakes across the state. Efforts include constructing nesting rafts to help loons cope with changing water levels and rescuing loons in distress because of human activities.
“Our work begins and ends with counting loons because it’s the first indication of problems with our loon population,” Vogel said. “So it’s also the ultimate measure of our success in trying to keep these loons common.”
Loon populations have quadrupled since the committee’s creation, but Vogel said work remains to be done.
To study these birds and the environments they inhabit, the LPC bands them with an aluminum U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service band with a unique serial number and a plastic band with a unique combination of colors and markings to identify the birds from afar.
“Once we see that bird again, we know that bird as an individual, and we can begin to follow it over its lifetime,” Vogel said. “And it turns out that is really important, because despite their popularity, there’s a lot that we don’t know about these birds.”
After 37 years of conservation efforts, the LPC says it now has the longest-running, most comprehensive database on loon populations and productivity in the world.
“We’re beginning to fill in some of those basic aspects of loon-life history, and we think that’s really important to be able to manage these birds to have a good future.”
Under threat
The LPC also studies unviable loon eggs recovered from nests. While they initially examined mercury levels in these eggs, they have since discovered a whole other list of contaminants, including legacy contaminants like PCB and DBT.
The newest concern is the discovery of PFAS, a class of synthetic chemicals (often referred to as “forever chemicals”) that do not easily break down in the environment.
“So little is known about PFAS still that loons are one of these links in the food chain that will help us determine how PFAS moves through aquatic food webs,” Vogel said.
By studying eggs in the lab, the LPC can canvass the state, looking for PFAS hotspots, and they can examine how these chemicals are impacting species at various levels of aquatic food webs. This includes their impact on humans, too.
Educating the public about loon populations has been at the forefront of the LPC’s efforts over the years, specifically in combating lead poisoning, the largest threat to loons. Only 10 years ago, one in two loons found dead or dying was in that condition because they had ingested a lead fishing jig, Vogel said.
Loons ingest lead sinkers or lead-headed fishing jigs by mistaking them for small pebbles on the lake’s bottom, consuming a fish that snapped a line or confusing the movement of a fisherman’s hook for a fish.
Vogel says that if a loon swallows a sinker or jig made from a variety of alternative materials, it will be just fine. “But the smallest little split shot sinker made out of lead is going to kill that bird within two to four weeks of ingesting it.”
The LPC worked with the New Hampshire Legislature to pass a bill restricting the sale and use of lead sinkers and lead-headed jigs of an ounce or less. Anglers can still use tackle that size, but it must be made from something other than lead.
“So the problem now is grandpa’s old tackle box and the dusty corner of the garage, and that is by far the largest reservoir of lead in the state that can still do harm to our loons if that lead gets put on a line and if that line gets dropped into the water,” Vogel said.
To address the problem, the LPC and Fish and Game have joined efforts by creating the Lead Tackle Buyback Program. At nine participating retailers throughout the state, anglers can bring in lead tackle and receive a $10 voucher to buy new tackle. The person who redeems the largest haul of the season can walk away with $100.
“We’re serious about helping anglers to do the right thing,” said Vogel, “and keeping lead out of our lakes and out of our loons.”
Lure of the loons
Although I’m no loon expert, they are an icon of my childhood. Walking through the exhibits and along the trails, I was transported back to my time on Pleasant Lake as a young girl, of early mornings there, the fog touching the water’s surface and the haunting wail of a loon from some unknown location on the opposite shore. I could easily envision the blood-red eyes, black-and-white checkered plumage, and long, sleek necks of these striking and captivating birds.
My memories are not uncommon.
“People who are not birdwatchers, couldn’t tell the difference between a house finch and a house sparrow, they know and care about their loons, and that makes loons a powerful force for conservation,” Vogel said. “If we can save loons, then we can save a lot of other species that depend on the same clean water and quiet places.”
Curious about loons? Visit the Loon Center in Moultonborough (it’s free) open seven days a week from 9-5, or visit loon.org to learn how to become a member of the LPC.