NH Outside: Star Island offers a sense of community in a pristine setting

A fter falling asleep to the rhythmic sound of a lighthouse foghorn and waves crashing on the rocky shoreline, I almost couldn’t wake up the next morning.
But in the gentle darkness of the pre-dawn hours, I rose from my warm bed, slipped down to the water and watched the sunrise from the eastern shore of Star Island, one of the nine Isles of Shoals 7 miles off the coast of New Hampshire and Maine.
While many opt to visit Star Island for the day, guests also can spend the night in the iconic Oceanic Hotel during a personal retreat or one of the many summer conferences — theme-based programs ranging from weekend workshops on bird migration to weeklong writing retreats.
Since 1916, the nonprofit Star Island Corp. has owned and operated the island, providing all-inclusive retreats for individuals and families. Although the company was founded on the spiritual ideals of Unitarian-Universalism and the United Church of Christ, the programs cater to a wide variety of belief systems.
“People are welcome here regardless of their background,” chief executive officer Joe Watts said during an interview on the pier as visitors arrived on the ferry. “We consider this a resource for everyone in the Seacoast region of New Hampshire.”
My trip to Star aligned with All Star 1, a family-oriented conference focused on creating and nurturing communities in today’s world. Young children swam at the island’s designated beach, braving the frigid ocean temperature. Groups played games — soccer, cornhole and Frisbee — on the sprawling hotel lawn, while others relaxed in rocking chairs on the wrap-around porch.
“You meet folks, and there’s something about being in this environment where community is formed and deepened,” Watts said. “There’s a reason why people keep coming back. It’s a sense of community that is sorely needed, especially these days with all the divisiveness around the world.”
Connie Lentz, known as an “Old Shoaler,” has been coming to Star Island with her mother and sisters since 1956. Lentz met her husband on the island when they were teenagers, married in the island chapel in 1970 and brought her sons to Star throughout their childhood.
“My family moved around a lot, and Star Island was always my psychological home, and it has played a big role in who I am. I fell in love with the ocean, the birds and the environment here,” Lentz said.
I met Lentz on an early morning bird walk, one of the many activities scheduled for All Star conference attendees.
After loaning me a pair of binoculars, Lentz led the group along Perimeter Road — a well-marked, accessible hiking trail that circles the island. Meandering about, we watched barn swallows dive in the pink pastel sky, listened for the familiar trill of the song sparrow and remarked at the yellow markings of a cedar waxwing, a species uncommon to the island this time of year.
Home to more than 200 bird species, Star Island is an attractive location for birders, especially during the spring and fall migration periods.
For those more interested in marine wildlife, the Rutledge Marine Laboratory on Star offers opportunities to learn about critters who live under the water, too.
“There are a lot of organisms that are under the surface here that we don’t get to see quite a lot of,” said the lab’s naturalist, Rhys Mahoney. “We’re kind of unmasking what’s underneath.”
The lab works with local organizations, like the Seacoast Science Center in Rye and the Shoals Marine Laboratory on nearby Appledore Island, to showcase organisms that live around the islands.
Two volunteers — both named Jane — led me from exhibit to exhibit, their passion promoting a childlike wonder in me as I watched a moon snail unfurl from its shell. As I held a sea scallop in my hand, it squirted water, a tactic used for fleeing from predators underwater.
Star Island has a long history of attracting not only outdoor enthusiasts, but artists as well, as the sheer beauty of the surrounding landscape provides respite from the hustle and bustle of the mainland.
“I’m here for the week creating art, and I’m so happy to be set up on the front porch with the sewing machine,” said Kerin Ferrin, a quilter and the island’s artist-in-residence for the week.
Like many, Ferrin first came to the island as a child with her father.
“We didn’t know the island. We never had a map,” she said. “We just always meandered around, and it was always a big discovery when we could find the art barn. We didn’t always find it because it’s a little bit off the beaten path. But when we found it, it was like uncovering a little gem.”
For many years, she continued the same tradition with her children, day-tripping to Star from her home in Massachusetts. In 2002, Ferrin discovered the Star Women conference. “I went home and I told my sister, ‘I found a way we can sleep on Star Island!’”
Personal retreats start at $218 per person per night and include accommodations and meals. Ferry transportation to the island can be booked separately through Isles of Shoals Steamship Company from Portsmouth or Island Cruises from Rye Harbor.
For details about upcoming programs, visit starisland.org.