By Jill Armstrong
As an outdoor enthusiast who loves to explore the mountains of New Hampshire, I’ve always wondered what it takes to survive a night in the remote wilderness alone if something went wrong.
With search and rescue missions increasing in number each year, I reached out to Jeff Barrie, a longtime guide for Outdoor Escapes who specializes in wilderness survival skills.
Barrie offers one- and two-day intensive courses on his farm in Warren, surrounded by White Mountain National Forest land in all directions.
Many seek out Barrie’s expertise for practical skills (setting up a tent, tying knots or packing a backpack), but others are looking for primitive survival skills (starting a friction fire, building a shelter, locating water) that rely only on the resources that Mother Nature offers.
On Monday, I met Barrie for an abbreviated version of the course. He has been a guide for 16 years, and his love of nature was apparent from the start.
“I’m passionate about sharing my knowledge,” he said. “I really love to teach, and I think that’s the heart of the matter.”
I could hear persistent bird calls scattered throughout the trees, feel the wind blowing gently and see bumblebees dancing among the rustling flowers. It was obvious why this line of work is appealing.
“All these little things,” he said, “add up to being alive and appreciating where you are.”
Sitting on his wraparound porch overlooking several acres of land, Barrie began with an introduction to knot-tying, demonstrating one configuration at a time. We started with some of the essentials — slipknot, alpine butterfly and bowline.
I enjoyed the meditating rhythm of the alpine butterfly best, draping the orange paracord over the palm, wrapping the rope around outstretched fingertips three times, and manipulating one strand over another before tightening the line. As you might guess, the knots in this configuration resemble the wings of a butterfly.
The familiarity with knot-tying came in handy when we headed for the lawn to learn how to securely hang a tarp for use as a shelter. Locating two trees 30 feet apart, we repeated the combination of knots learned earlier as we set up a tensioned ridgeline: bowline to alpine butterfly to quick-release knot.
We worked together to drape the tarp over the line, making sure it was symmetrical on each side before staking it into the ground. Throughout this tutorial, Barrie offered small tips for making the shelter stable.
Although we started with a simple A-frame configuration, Barrie also demonstrated how to fold the sides in toward the center in case of wet ground, crafting an alternative structure known as a body bag. For hikers, using a tarp can be a lighter alternative to lugging a tent into the backcountry.
We finished the morning session with navigation skills. Barrie talked about the sun’s position overhead and how the sensation of the sun’s rays can help one identify their direction of travel. If it’s late afternoon, for example, and the sun is shining on your left shoulder, you are walking in a northerly direction. This awareness is essential for successful and safe recreation outdoors.
In fact, before we got our hands dirty, Barrie conveyed the importance of mindset when heading off into the woods. He said it’s really about two things: maintaining a humble attitude and being aware of your surroundings.
“If you teach people how to be more comfortable with nature, they will shift their attitudes toward it,” he said.
Barrie’s perspective — influenced by Native American philosophies — makes it easy to understand why these skills are still valuable in our modern world.
“The Earth will provide for me if I have the skills and knowledge to know how to keep myself safe and enjoy myself in the woods,” he said. “And when you get to that point, you never get lost.”
For more information about survival skills courses and guided kayaking, hiking, biking and camping trips, contact Jeff Barrie at nhadventures@yahoo.com or 603-867-3778.