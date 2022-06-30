W ind-chopped waves tumbled onto Jenness Beach in Rye as I looked out on the horizon of a fading day. Although officially summer, the conditions were chilly as I waded out into the water, surfboard tucked under my arm.
With my long-time adventure buddy, Beth Dooly, I joined the coaches from Summer Sessions Surf Shop for a beginner surf lesson at Ladies’ Night, one of the many surf programs the shop offers throughout the summer months.
Ladies’ Night began when a group of energetic women, tired of just watching their kids surf, decided to build their own surf group. From this enthusiasm, the weekly program grew organically.
“It’s a really cool space to allow women to meet up with other athletic women who want to go out and surf,” said Ryan McGill, who owns Summer Sessions with his brother Tyler. “You can have a laugh together about your first time doing it. You can motivate each other to surf more on your own.”
McGill said some women will come out every year for Ladies’ Night, designating Wednesday as their night to get out and enjoy the beach. “They all came as a crew and set up, and that was their night to socialize together, get athletic, do something new and really enjoy the beauty of the ocean too.”
We arrived at the shop about 5:15 p.m., just before our hour-long lesson was scheduled to begin. At the back of the shop, we were greeted by three coaches, fitted for wetsuits, and given a soft-top surfboard — beginner boards constructed with a foam layer that makes it easier to catch waves.
Once on the beach, we practiced the proper technique for paddling into a wave and standing up on the board.
After drawing a line in the sand to represent the center of the board, we lay down on our bellies. The coaches yelled, “Paddle!” in unison several times before we popped up onto the midline, first lifting one foot into a runner’s lunge before rotating our hips to the side and bringing both feet to a standing position. We repeated this drill a few times before reviewing safety tips and etiquette.
Soon, we were ready to surf.
As we walked into the ocean, the powerful churning of the waves pushed us back at each encounter. One of the most tiring aspects of surfing is paddling out beyond the breakwater, so the coaches helped us pull our boards up and over the force of each incoming wave.
When we were ready to catch a wave, the coaches helped by pushing the back of the surfboard, making it easier to catch the face of the wave. When we felt comfortable enough to catch waves on our own, they offered advice about where to position ourselves for better balance on the board. All the while, they cheered us on.
The majority of the coaches at Summer Sessions learned to surf at the shop’s Kids Camp when they were 9 years old. That was the case for James Choate, who is in his fourth summer coaching.
“I grew up doing the camps,” he says. “I loved them, went back every summer and always dreamed about being a coach, especially seeing my brother do it as well. It kind of runs in the family.”
He says the job can be rewarding, especially when people smile after catching a wave for the first time, a reminder of his first time years ago.
During the session, I caught quite a few waves, the board gliding across the surface as I attempted to steady my shaking legs. I took a few tumbles, too, though each time I came up with a grin from ear to ear.
Ladies’ Night was Bethany Walker’s first experience surfing.
“This was wildly humbling,” she said with wide eyes, “just because the waves were so choppy, pulling me every which way.”
Walker has wanted to learn how to surf since moving to the Seacoast. “I’ll definitely come out and try it again,” she said. “I’ve already got next Thursday planned to do something.”
My friend Beth is no stranger to the ocean, though she struggles to find friends to surf with regularly.
“I enjoyed the camaraderie of being in a group of women who all want to have fun learning something new,” she said. “Summer Sessions has a great vibe and really wants everyone to experience the stoke of surfing.”
The McGill brothers opened Summer Sessions 20 years ago when they were still in college, and now the shop has become a household name for many on the Seacoast. “It takes a lot of work, but it’s a labor of love kind of thing,” Ryan said. “And we’re doing what we love.”
For Ryan, surfing is the greatest sport in the world. “The beauty of the ocean is almost impossible to match. For me it’s the release of being out in the water. It just pulls it all away.”
At the end of our conversation, I asked him if doing what you love every day ever gets old. “Never,” he said. “That’s what brought us here, and I don’t think I’ll ever lose it.”
For more information about Summer Sessions’ surf lessons and programs, visit newhampshiresurf.com.