Downhill mountain biking offers an adrenaline-pumping rush like few other summer sports, causing your heart to flutter in your chest as you speed down winding trails, perched up and off your seat.
It’s no wonder this style of riding has become so popular, with many ski areas throughout the state building trails to adapt to the demand.
Highland Mountain Bike Park, founded by Mark Hayes in 2006, has been considered an East Coast mecca for downhill riding for years. Unlike ski areas that offer downhill and other activities in the summer, the former ski area is a lift-accessed mountain that focuses entirely on biking.
“To its core, this place is 100% about bikes,” said instructor Patrick Gallagher. “There’s no skiing. There’s no ziplines. That makes it really easy for people who are into this sport to know they’re in the right place.”
Although Highland caters to advanced riders looking to send it down craggy lines, knee-buckling drops, and sharp-banked turns known as berms, the mountain also values progression. Its mission is simple: training and trails.
Since 2010, the park has offered the Find Your Ride Program, an introductory package to downhill mountain biking that makes the sport accessible by minimizing barriers such as cost and fear. The package includes a day ticket, rental bike, pads and helmet and a one-hour guided lesson with a professional coach.
As a beginner myself (this is only my second season on a bike), I joined Gallagher to learn a thing or two.
At 10:30 on a bustling Saturday, Gallagher was busy fitting a group of eager boys with gear. Although there were many young — and I presume fearless — kids around, I tagged along with Emily and Nat Mills, a mother-daughter pair who were out for their first time.
“My son started last season,” Emily said. “I wanted to learn how to do it so I could do it with him.”
The lesson began in the Park Ready Zone, a flat area away from crowds, where participants get a feel for the bikes. After identifying the different levers on the handle bars — the front and back brake as well as the two shifters — we were ready to tackle some of the basics.
First, Gallagher demonstrated the home, or ready position, with knees bent, elbows out to the side, and pedals level. This stance allows the body to act as a shock absorber as riders move downhill over varied terrain. We also learned how to brake on a gentle slope, initiate a turn and load our bikes onto the lift. Before the hour ended, we rode the chairlift to the top of the hill for a chance to cruise down Freedom Trail, a mellow, 2-mile descent down the mountain.
Gallagher made the entire experience comfortable and fun. I especially enjoyed his analogies, instructing us to gently squeeze our brakes like a tube of toothpaste or invoking the image of a pink flamingo when we failed to level our pedals in the attack position.
Highland takes its mission seriously, so it’s not surprising this program continues to grow in popularity. Over the years, Find Your Ride has served as a gateway for other programs, like adult, kid and women-specific camps.
Afterward, I joined the Anderson Family — Caitlyn, Billy, and their two sons, Charlie, 6, and Gunner, 4, and friend Mike Kirtley, for some runs to finish out the afternoon. Longtime patrons of the mountain, Caitlyn, Billy and Mike have been riding together since the early years.
“I come to Highland because you get the best version of people when they’re here,” Kirtley said with a contagious smile. “Everyone’s in their happy place, and that’s a real addictive vibe to be around.”