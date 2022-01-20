A n ice axe, helmet and crampons aren’t the first items one thinks of grabbing for a hike up Mount Washington, but they are a must for summiting New Hampshire’s tallest peak during the frozen, unpredictable winter months.
That’s why I decided to take a Winter Skills and Mountaineering Skills course with Redline Guiding, one of several companies situated in the Mount Washington Valley offering outdoor adventures and educational opportunities for new and experienced recreationists alike.
In the midst of the most recent arctic chill, I met guide Pat Ferland at Redline’s home base in Intervale.
Ferland, a White Mountains guide since 2005, led the two half-day sessions that I attended along with Leland Smith, an avid hiker from New York looking to tackle a winter summit of Mount Washington the following day.
“I wanted to make sure I was prepared to do that,” Smith said, “so I hooked up with the best guides that I could. I found out about Redline by calling the park rangers.”
Founded by owner Mike Cherim in 2016, the company takes its name from the rare feat of hiking all the trails — marked by red lines on a map — in the White Mountains. Cherim is one of a handful of dedicated hikers who has traveled every red line, a clear sign of his passion for the mountains.
The winter skills course, which was indoors, covered everything from winter hike planning and preparation to tips and preferences for gear. After discussing resources for checking weather and trail conditions, Ferland went through every single item in his pack, explaining what each piece of gear was used for and why he carried it.
Ferland walked us through the importance of a layering system, discussing the distinct merits of a lightweight windbreaker versus a huge down jacket. He explained how to use coozies to insulate water, food and electronic devices in subzero weather. He even demonstrated how a bothy bag — an emergency storm shelter — might be used to protect an injured hiker stuck and exposed above the tree line.
The gear needed to get outside safely and confidently in the winter can be overwhelming, but those interested in a course or guided trip with Redline can rent a Ready Pack that includes every possible piece of gear, from the pack itself to proper food and water rations. The Alpine Ready Pack, used specifically for winter ascents, is $75 per day.
The Mountaineering Skills course took place outdoors after we conducted a gear check and ate lunch. We were lucky, as the temps rose from around minus 40 (with wind chill) earlier in the day to minus 20 in the afternoon.
Ferland led us to White Horse Ledge, a famed 800-foot cliff towering over North Conway used by many rock climbers in the warmer months. After a short hike through the woods, we emerged on a large granite slab covered in a firm sheet of snow and ice. Here, Ferland demonstrated crampon and ice axe techniques for navigating up and down frozen terrain.
As we moved up the frozen slab, I felt most comfortable using the French step, a method in which the climber keeps their crampons — traction devices with spikes — flat against the ground so that all points are engaged. Gripping the top of the axe and driving the spike into the snow, I began to move in a choreographed dance across the slope, working in rhythmic time like a ballerina.
We also spent some time learning how to self-arrest — a lifesaving technique that uses the ice axe to stop an uncontrolled slide. Although I hope to never need this skill, I did enjoy the brief acceleration down the slope on my backside before digging my pick into the firm surface of snow.
The course was the end of the road for me, but the following day, under Ferland’s guidance, Smith attained his longtime goal of summiting Mount Washington in the winter.
“It was a great day,” he later told me. “We moved pretty quickly, passing a couple of hikers on the way, and hit the summit around 11 a.m. It surprised me how quickly we were able to move up the ice sheets.”
The trip produced a couple of personal records for Ferland too: His coldest start to a summit (it was minus 14 at the start of their hike) and his 100th winter ascent as a guide.
“I like to take people outside and get them to expand their boundaries and push themselves a little bit,” Ferland said. “I hope that they get some good memories from it and they have something they learn from it, whether it’s that they way overpack and their packs are too big or how far they can actually push themselves to do something.”
For those considering a course or guided trip, Smith has some advice: “Go in with an open mind, be willing to learn new things, and enjoy the adventure.”