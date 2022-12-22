Jupiter

STANDING AT the edge of Carnival Hill Field in Wilton, with my head tilted up toward the brilliant expanse of night sky, I watched and waited for the bright light of a meteor to appear.

NH Winter by Jill Armstrong

On this cold and clear evening, I joined the amateur astronomers of the New Hampshire Astronomical Society gathered for a Skywatch.

