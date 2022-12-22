STANDING AT the edge of Carnival Hill Field in Wilton, with my head tilted up toward the brilliant expanse of night sky, I watched and waited for the bright light of a meteor to appear.
On this cold and clear evening, I joined the amateur astronomers of the New Hampshire Astronomical Society gathered for a Skywatch.
“We bring our telescopes and we share the sky with the public,” said Paul Winalski, the NHAS secretary and coordinator for public observing programs.
This particular Skywatch was hosted in collaboration with the Wilton Public Library and coincided with the peak of the Geminid meteor shower on Dec. 14.
Meteors, more commonly known as shooting stars, are small pieces of matter, such as dust or rock, falling from space with great speed and burning as they enter the Earth’s atmosphere, which produces the streaking light that can be seen from below.
The Geminid meteor shower takes its name from the constellation Gemini because the light from each meteor radiates from Castor, a star within this familiar pattern. As the Skywatch began at 7 p.m., Gemini was just beginning to rise above the horizon and into view.
Meteor shower viewing, and stargazing in general, is best in the days before and after each new moon, away from the pollution of city lights. Although the moon was a bright waning gibbous at the peak of the Geminid meteor shower, it didn’t rise until after midnight, leaving spectators with plenty of darkness early in the evening to spot those spectacular streaks of light.
At the edge of the field, NHAS members stood before parked cars, large telescopes lined up in a single row. Red light — which allows eyes to adjust better to the darkness than white light — emanated from flashlights and headlamps as spectators moved from scope to scope, enjoying the guidance and expertise of members willing to share.
As the night began, I was hard-pressed to spy the quick movement of a meteor. But there was plenty to examine through the eyepiece of a scope.
I took a closer look at the Pleiades star cluster, also known as the Seven Sisters, located in the constellation Taurus. Although I counted five or six stars with my naked eye earlier, the cluster contains more than 800 stars.
“There’s actually two or three hundred up there that you can see in telescopes like these,” Winalski said. “It looks like sapphires on velvet.” This was an accurately poetic description.
At another telescope, Winalski curated a trip through the Trapezium Cluster, a group of young stars located within the Orion Nebula, which sits below Orion’s belt in the well-known constellation of the same name.
Also viewable were the Andromeda galaxy, the red glow of Mars and four of Jupiter’s largest moons, two illuminated on each side of our solar system’s largest planet.
For Winalski, the accessibility of these distant bodies is what makes astronomy such a captivating hobby. “You look at Jupiter and you’re looking almost a billion miles away. And yet you can see this thing,” he said.
One of Winalski’s favorite winter sights is Vega, a bright star that exists 25 light years from Earth. This means that the light received by our eyes that night left the star in 1997. Even more incredibly, the Andromeda galaxy is 2½ million light years away.
“Our ancestors were shivering in a cave someplace hunting wooly mammoths at that point in time,” Winalski said. “It’s just amazing that you’re looking backwards in time whenever you look at the sky.”
Mingling about in the darkness, I eventually met Joe Dechene, the current president of NHAS. This is Dechene’s 20th year as a member with NHAS, but he’s nurtured a passion for astronomy most of his life
“There’s a special feeling about being outside under the stars, and it’s just hard to describe, getting away from the lights, and just being one with nature.”
As a child, Dechene wanted his own telescope but could have one only if he built it himself. So he did. Today, Dechene still practices and refines this art of crafting telescopes.
“It’s an exercise of creativity,” he said.
I spent much of the night at Dechene’s setup, a reflector telescope with alternating dark and light wood paneling around the main tube. Kneeling beside the scope, which stood about 3 feet off the ground, I peered through the eyepiece as Dechene pointed out a few faraway galaxies, a cigar-shaped galaxy on the right and a spiral to the left.
“Having the privilege to see these objects, to actually go out and see them and photograph them with your own eyes, is a terrific experience,” he said.
After touring the blanket of stars through the eyes of an astronomer, I finally caught a streak of light out of the corner of my eye. For a split second I watched a meteor scream above the horizon before fading into the sprawling darkness beyond.
For more information about upcoming Skywatch and other NHAS events in your area, visit nhastro.com.