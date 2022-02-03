I set out last FridaY to enjoy a of couple hours of night skiing at Whaleback Mountain, a community-run ski area that offers more than meets the eye just off Interstate 89 in Enfield.
I parked slopeside and booted up not 10 yards from the chairlift — a vintage Poma double chair, rumored to be the only one of its kind still operating in the country. As I readied my gear, a passing ski patroller greeted me, and we chatted about snow conditions and the predicted weekend storm rolling in as if we were old acquaintances.
A New Hampshire native, I would often pass Whaleback in the way up 89 to Lebanon and Vermont on vacation, and I assumed that the few trails visible from the highway were the extent of the mountain.
But Whaleback boasts more than 30 runs, from winding beginner trails to Olympic-grade steeps to a series of glades where you’ll find skiers on the hunt for freshies on a powder day. This varied terrain inspired the mountain’s motto, “Ski It To Believe It.”
Brad Hibner of West Lebanon has been riding the “Whale” since 2001.
“I keep coming back because the mountain is close, has excellent skiing, and I feel I’m part of something. The Whale is a true skier’s mountain with no frills but quality terrain and even a nice little bar,” he said in an email exchange.
Hibner volunteers at the mountain, putting in 50 hours of work each fall, weed-whacking trails, clearing woods and tackling other odd jobs. He recognizes how daunting it can be to run a ski area and believes in the importance of giving back.
Founded as Snowcrest Ski Area in 1955, Whaleback experienced a series of ups and downs, closing for short periods before reopening under new ownership. When the bank foreclosed on the property in 2013, a group of locals decided the ski area was too important to the community, so they purchased the mountain back from the bank and started the nonprofit organization Upper Valley Snow Sports Foundation.
Because the mountain relies on fundraising and local philanthropy to operate, they recently hired Executive Director Jon Hunt to execute their vision for Whaleback’s future.
In a conversation at the mountain, Hunt expressed his appreciation for the community vibe.
“It’s like going to a local coffee shop. You see people in the lodge that you know,” Hunt said. “You’re out on the lifts. You’re high-fiving people that you’ve seen around town. It’s a really cool atmosphere.”
It’s this welcoming feel that’s brought Meriden locals Betsy Underhill and her 11-year-old daughter, Audrey, to Whaleback for the past five years.
“It’s nice because everyone goes here,” Audrey said, “so I get to ski with my friends a lot. I just really like skiing with my friends.”
“It’s the community,” Betsy said. “A lot of other families have passes, so it’s just nice to be able to come and ski for a little bit. Even if we don’t have the whole day, we know we can come and ski for a couple hours, which with busy schedules really works well for us.”
Whaleback believes in providing affordable and accessible opportunities for kids to fall in love with skiing, making the area a great place to learn.
A partnership with West Lebanon’s Golf and Ski Warehouse allows the mountain to offer $50 season passes to third-graders.
The mountain also offers a scholarship fund, which has fulfilled 100% of requests. Wanting to connect with small businesses in the region, Whaleback partnered with Protectworth Brewing Company in Springfield to brew Whaleback Mountain Ale, which helps support the scholarship fund.
Whaleback is known for its after-school programs, which serve more than 300 students from eight surrounding districts. Some students are bused to the hill, some are driven by parents, and some throw skis into truck beds, load into cars and carpool over for a couple hours of lessons under the lights.
Having the ability to stay open well into the evening allows the mountain to host race leagues on Wednesday and Thursday nights from 7 to 9 p.m. after the mountain closes to the public. The league attracts a range of talents, including past Olympians.
Before taking off for a few runs, I watched young skiers cruising down the groomed trails, screeching with delight. Two friends loaded the T-bar, one on each side, while the lift attendant danced to a pop song. A pair of uphill skiers prepared to hike up Ivory Run, earning their turns back down.
Later, inside the old-school New England lodge, parents unwound around a long table, sharing laughs over cold beverages. Everyone looked at home.
“I think people are trying to shy away from the bigger ski areas because they want this community feel,” Hunt said. “They want to find places where they feel comfortable. We’re trying to get back to what skiing should be about. It’s about having fun.”
Note: Whaleback’s chairlift is temporarily closed due to a mechanical issue, but the T-bar, magic carpet and rope tow will be running all weekend. Visit whaleback.com for updates.