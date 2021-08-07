Climbers whose goal is to “bag” all 48 of New Hampshire’s 4000-foot (and higher) White Mountain peaks will like Mike Dickerman’s new pictorial history book. So too will those of us who prefer the armchair or a walk around the block. That’s because “The 4,000-Footers of New Hampshire’s White Mountains” provides fascinating glimpses of the history and people of the region.
Many of the photos that Dickerman has assembled for this book are ones rarely seen. In addition to some from his own collection, he has turned up images from the Appalachian Mountain Club, the Mount Washington Observatory, and the New England Ski Museum, to name a few.
Dickerman, a former Littleton Courier newspaper editor and a lover of New Hampshire history, was the right guy for this job. He has himself managed the especially impressive feat of climbing all 48 of the high peaks twice — in both summer and winter.
When he was beginning his quest back in the 1980s, only about 200 people a year were completing the entire 4,000-footer list. Included in that number was Gov. Meldrim Thomson Jr. We don’t know if current Gov. Chris Sununu, who relishes promoting our outdoors, can say the same. But Sununu has done the entire Appalachian Trail, no small challenge.
Nowadays, the list of those climbing all 48 peaks averages close to 1,000 annually.
Hiking gear, hiking trails, and the AMC’s hut system have vastly improved, of course. When the Appalachian Mountain Club was formed in the 1876, promotion and protection of the Whites was a prominent goal. Protection was needed, as timber men were more interested in the mountain forests and not so much the views.
The book’s pictures of rapacious clearcuts and of logging-train tracks crisscrossing mountainsides are telling. Such use would be unthinkable today. One wonders if even many of the hiking trails would be permitted to be built today.
All but one of the 4,000-footers, Owl’s Head, can be reached by a maintained trail. But some trails and climbs are tougher than others.
The Great Depression even shows up in these pages. The Civilian Conservation Corps, created during Franklin D. Roosevelt’s administration, did considerable work in the White Mountains, including building the first competitive ski racing trail on Cannon Mountain.
In 1957, the AMC began its official registry of those who have climbed all 48 of the peaks. Approximately 16,000 hikers are now on the list. The highest peak is Mount Washington at 6,288 feet. Two are tied for the lowest, Isolation and Tecumseh, at 4,003 feet each. Those traditional U.S. Geological Survey altitude numbers, however, have been given a technological upgrade thanks to LIDAR (high resolution Light Detection and Ranging data). Poor Tecumseh is now shy of the 4,000-foot mark (3,995).
Dickerman adds some fun to this collection along with a more serious look at hikers and history. The state officially changed the name of Mount Pleasant in the Presidential Range to Mount Eisenhower in 1969. The book features a photo of the “broad, bald dome” of the 4,760-foot peak next to a shot of the balding President. The two Ike peaks look remarkably alike.
.
“The 4,000-Footers of New Hampshire’s White Mountains” is part of an Images of America series. From Arcadia Publishing, 130 pages, $23.99.