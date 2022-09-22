New episodes of “North Woods Law” are on hold while a major media merger plays out, but the production company is hopeful it will be able to resume filming of the popular show about New Hampshire’s conservation officers.

The show has been in limbo since a merger between AT&T’s WarnerMedia unit and Discovery Inc. was completed in April, according to Steven Engel, president and executive producer of New York-based Engel Entertainment. The combined company, Warner Bros. Discovery, owns the show, which Engel Entertainment films and edits.

Boudreau and Hannett

Lt. Bill Boudreau and Conservation Officer Eric Hannett are a popular pair with viewers of Animal Planet’s “North Woods Law.”
220923-news-NWL-trail

Conservation officers hit the foggy trail for a mountain rescue in a scene from “North Woods Law.”