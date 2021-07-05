BERLIN — For the second consecutive summer, there will be no ATV festival in Berlin with the cancellation of the Androscoggin Valley ATV Invasion.
Scheduled for July 30 and 31 at the Jericho Gateway Family Campground, the event sponsored by the Androscoggin Valley ATV Club was described by organizers as a “placeholder” for the twice COVID-canceled Jericho ATV Festival at nearby Jericho Mountain State Park.
In a July 2 posting on the club’s Facebook page, AVATV Club President Alex Smith wrote that it was with “great regret” that members voted to cancel the ATV Invasion because the club was “unable to obtain adequate insurance to cover the event activities” and also because dry weather “created undesirable conditions for the mud pit and other activities.”
“These two major issues,” said Smith, “led to the decision that an event cannot be held at this time.”
Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier on Monday called the cancellation “sad,” adding that maybe the time had come to form a nonprofit corporation to manage the Jericho ATV Festival.
“These events are way too big for a single organization to try and pull off,” said Grenier.
The AVATV Club and the Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce formed the Jericho ATV Festival Committee in 2010 to put on the ATV festival.
The COVID-19 pandemic led the committee to cancel the 2020 festival. Earlier this year at a meeting of the member organizations, the club told the chamber that it would pursue its own event in 2021.
The club’s rationale, explained on April 27 by Stephen Chlorite, who is a member and past president of the AVATV Club and the ATV Invasion coordinator, was that the ATV Invasion would “keep manufacturers and the public coming” to Berlin in late July/early August.
Not having a festival in summer 2021, Chlorite and Grenier both previously warned, would make it difficult to bring riders and manufacturers back to Berlin in 2022.
Both also said that planning is underway for the Jericho ATV Festival to return to Jericho Mountain next year.
Smith, in the Facebook post, said his club tried for four months to obtain insurance to “protect the Club and (Bruce Luksza, the owner) at the Jericho Gateway Family Campground that agreed to support the event on their grounds.”
He thanked landowners and sponsors, and on behalf of the club, offered “apologies to our Dealers and Vendors and to the public,” Smith said “All monies collected for the Androscoggin Valley ATV Invasion will be returned with sincere apologies.”
The ATV Invasion was expected to draw between 5,000 and 8,500 attendees, according to Chlorite, making it comparable in size to the Jericho ATV Festival.
Bruce Luksza, who with his son Craig, co-owns the 300-acre Jericho Gateway Family Campground, said on Monday that the cancellation of the ATV Invasion will not have any impact on the running of the inaugural Jericho 300.
“We’re going to hold the rally race and we’re waiting to confirm some music and also doing a poker run,” said Luksza.
Scheduled for July 30 through Aug.1, the Jericho 300 is a 20-mile loop race that Luksza hopes will becomes an annual event at the campground. He said it is the first sanctioned ATV race in New Hampshire and one of two races –- the other is on Oct. 2 — to be held at the campground as part of the 2021 UTV Rally Rush Racing Series.
Grenier on Monday said he looked forward to the club and the chamber working together again.
The chamber in April said it was stepping aside from the Jericho ATV Festival “to focus our energies on continued marketing and promotion of all recreational opportunities available in our region, to include assuring sustainable growth that comes with OHRV tourism which has proven to be a major component of our new economy.”
The Chamber was not only a partner with the Club, said Grenier, but was the entity through which past Jericho ATV Festivals were able to obtain event insurance.
Ultimately, he said there has to be a meeting of the minds because “having some type of organized festival is critical to the development of Route 110.”