Dec. 29-Jan. 5: Gift of Lights presented by Eastern Propane & Oil, 4 p.m., New Hampshire Motor Speedway, 1122 Route 106 North, Loudon. 2.5-mile drive-thru light show will features the Tunnel of Lights, 520 displays, 80 different scenes and a s’mores pit. $25 per car or bus (up to 15 people). through Sunday, January 5, 2020.
Dec. 30: Warren Miller’s “Timeless,” 4 and 7 p.m., Jean's Playhouse, 34 Papermill Drive. $23 general admission includes ticket and give-away for each ticket holder. Tickets: 745-2141, tinyurl.com/rntk4uh.
Dec. 31: New Year's Eve Family Celebration, 6 p.m., Pats Peak, 686 Flanders Road, Henniker. $40-$95. Party and skiing: $95 adult, $55 junior/senior. Party only: $75 adult, $40 junior/senior. ID: 8091540.
Jan. 1: Millennium Running. 21st annual Apple Therapy Services and Sports and Rehab Millennium Mile, 2 p.m., Londonderry High School, 295 Mammoth Road, Londonderry. $25. Information and registration: millenniumrunning.com. ID: 8037806.
Jan. 5: Jan/Feb Learn to Skate/Hockey Lessons, 5 p.m., Plymouth State University Ice Arena, 129 NH-175. $80 for the 6 week session. tinyurl.com/s2kwrjm. ID: 8142192.
