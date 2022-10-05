10/5/22 Allegra Boverman/Union Leader. The park formerly known as Brown & Mitchell Park was renamed and dedicated on Wednesday to become Barbara Shaw Park, with members of her family and various city dignitaries on hand including Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig.
10/5/22 Allegra Boverman/Union Leader. The park formerly known as Brown & Mitchell Park was renamed and dedicated on Wednesday to become Barbara Shaw Park, with members of her family and various city dignitaries on hand including Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig.
There’s a new sign at Brown and Mitchell Park in Manchester’s Ward 9, proclaiming the area has been rededicated in honor of the late state representative and alderman Barbara Shaw.
Jillianne Girard doesn’t need the visual cue to be reminded of her late mother. The former teacher, state and city official’s spirit is strong in this green space on West Mitchell Street.
“This park is where my mom would take all the kids almost every time they were at her house,” Girard said. “They would be out here playing. So to know that we can come here and be reminded of her and the fun times they had is very important to us.”
On Wednesday, a ceremony was held rededicating the park in Shaw’s honor.
Shaw, 79, died Dec. 22, 2021, following complications from a planned surgery. She had been an alderman for more than 14 years — the longest-serving female alderman in Queen City history — and was first elected to the state Legislature in 2000 as a Democrat.
She retired from Manchester School District after teaching for 35 years. At the time of her retirement, she was a part-time assistant principal, and she continued her work in the education system as a substitute teacher for many years.
Jodie Nazaka, Manchester’s new economic development director, had Shaw as a teacher in the fourth grade.
“She is the only teacher that has made an impact on me my entire life,” Nazaka said. “Her approach to the students, she always was focused on them as an individual rather than just another body in her class. She was always an advocate for me. I had no public speaking abilities when I was in fourth grade with her -- I was shy, I was not confident in my abilities and she drove that out of me and was a mentor for me all the way through high school.
“It breaks my heart to know she wasn’t sitting on the board to hear of my nomination by the mayor, but she will forever have a piece of my heart.”
City Parks, Recreation, and Cemetery Division Director Mark Gomez said Shaw was known throughout Manchester as a “straight shooter.” He recalled a time when he made a decision that upset one of her constituents.
“If I was reading her tone correctly when I picked up the phone she was also upset with me,” Gomez said. He laid out the facts to her, and “after about 15 minutes” she told him he was probably right in handling the situation the way he did.
“That was Barbara,” Gomez said. “She gave you her honest and unfiltered opinion. But she also kept an open mind.”
Mayor Joyce Craig said she would drive through Ward 9 and often see Shaw’s truck parked in front of constituents' homes.
“She met with individuals and listened to their concerns and addressed them right away,” Craig said. “Her level of constituent services was incomparable to what we see now. The breadth and reach that Barbara has had on our community is tremendous. I just want to say thank you to her family for sharing her with us.”
Girard says she and her family still hear from people telling stories about how her mom helped them over the years.
“My sisters and I were always known as Barbara Shaw’s daughters,” Girard said. “We didn’t have names, however it’s a title that I will wear with honor forever. She was amazing and we miss her dearly.”