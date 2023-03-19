 Skip to main content
Pats Peak Pond Skim Contest competitors include Jesus, multiple unicorns and suit-clad businessmen

Emma “Fairy Girl” Pelletier
Emma “Fairy Girl” Pelletier celebrates a successful run at Saturday’s Pond Skim Contest at Pats Peak Ski Area.

HENNIKER – With a face plant that left judges gobsmacked, Paul “Dude Love” Lakevicius unintentionally won the “best splash” prize at the Pats Peak Pond Skim Contest on Saturday.

Dressed in tie-dyed clothing and sporting an oversized brunette wig in an homage to a character created by former professional wrestler Mick Foley, Lakevicius, of Warner, was among 103 skiers and snowboarders who schussed down the Bluster Slope in an attempt to traverse an 80-foot long, temporary, manmade pond.

Paul “Dude Love” Lakevicius
Unbowed and unbroken, an ecstatic Paul “Dude Love” Lakevicius holds his wig after an historic, prize-winning face plant during Saturday’s Pond Skim Contest at Pats Peak.
Justin “All Dressed Up For Work” Pfister
Carrying a three-ring binder and a smartphone, Justin “All Dressed Up For Work” Pfister was the first of the 103 competitors in Saturday’s Pond Skim Contest at Pats Peak to skim the pond successfully.

