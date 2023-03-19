Pats Peak Pond Skim Contest competitors include Jesus, multiple unicorns and suit-clad businessmen

HENNIKER – With a face plant that left judges gobsmacked, Paul “Dude Love” Lakevicius unintentionally won the “best splash” prize at the Pats Peak Pond Skim Contest on Saturday.
Dressed in tie-dyed clothing and sporting an oversized brunette wig in an homage to a character created by former professional wrestler Mick Foley, Lakevicius, of Warner, was among 103 skiers and snowboarders who schussed down the Bluster Slope in an attempt to traverse an 80-foot long, temporary, manmade pond.
Each competitor had one shot to impress the five-judge panel – which was comprised of The Mad Hatter, Captain Hook, Jafar, Cruella de Vil, and Edward Scissorhands – in an effort to win a prize for best costume, best splash and/or best skim.
Lakevicius said he came up with the “Dude Love” outfit because “I wanted to do something that nobody else would do.”
While arguably unique in his accoutrement, Lakevicius unfortunately had a lot to share with other pond-skimmers, however, most notably a drastic equipment failure.
“As soon as I hit the water, my bindings released, which I wasn’t expecting,” explained Lakevicius, resulting in his immediately going down into the pond in a violent, tumbling manner that had Captain Hook and the other judges cringing with glee.
The impact threw off Lakevicius’ wig, but he emerged from the water smiling.
Later, at the low-key awards ceremony, Lakevicius said he was “absolutely” thrilled with the opportunity to parlay an epic splash into a prize, adding that the pond water was “beautiful, very refreshing.”
Dressed in a long, flowing robe and sporting a long, black beard, Noah Derohanian, of Henniker, who competed as Jesus, said he had experienced a “horrible wreck” at the 2022 pond skim and came back this year intending to walk on the water.
That did not happen, and Derohanian came up just a few feet short of the finish line on Saturday.
Upon walking out of the pond, Derohanian, who during an interview said he meant no disrespect to followers of the real Jesus, blessed the crowd, prompting one man to shout back, “I believe in you.”
“I finished slightly short, but I’m considering it a finish,” said Derohanian, who noted that “I didn’t get any water in my boots” and that overall, the pond skim was “totally awesome.”
While Derohanian was being interviewed, a friend of his suggested that Derohanian stick with a biblical theme when he come comes back next year, but as Moses, who would part the pond-skim waters.
Derohanian agreed that “Moses would be good.”
Lori Rowell, the marketing manager at Pats Peak, said the pond skim was a great way to nearly cap the resort’s 60th year of operation.
Closing weather dependent
Depending on the weather, she said Pats Peak will close for the season on March 26.
Sarah Demmons, director of base-area services at Pats Peak, oversaw the pond skim, which began in 2001.
She said Saturday’s event was very well attended and that it came on the heels of what was “a very good season” for the resort.
“We didn’t see a downtick,” Demmons said, with Rowell noting that Pats Peak has been “100% open” since January and that on March 15, it got 30 inches of fresh snow.
Jarrod Brooks, aka Judge Edward Scissorhands, said the 2023 pond skim was historic because “I saw one of the best splashes of all time” – Lakevicius’ – and because of the creativity of competitors in their costumes and approaches to skimming.
Sophia Decker, dressed as an octopus, won “best costume,” he said, while Kyle “Frat Boy” Libby won ‘best skim” by skiing backward across the skim pond.
All the spills were quite entertaining, said pond-skim judge Tom Weston, as were the nine successful runs.
The pond skim was “absolutely fantastic,” he said. “It was a fun, family event, with home-made costumes and lots and lots of smiles, which is what Pats Peak is all about.”