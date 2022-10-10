Pearly Lake

Pearly Lake will be one of the largest wildlife management areas in the southwestern part of the state at 788 acres.

 Provided by NH Fish &Game

CONCORD — The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department recently purchased 115 acres of land in the town of Fitzwilliam.

Acquired through the department’s Wildlife Habitat Program, the property will become part of Fish and Game’s Pearly Lake Wildlife Management Area.