PETERBOROUGH — Last week, the Peterborough Zoning Board of Adjustment denied Monadnock Rod & Gun Club’s appeal of an administrative decision by the town’s code enforcement officer that an outdoor shooting range is not a grandfathered use on the property.
What’s next for Monadnock Rod & Gun Club, said club attorney Kelly Dowd on Friday, is asking for a motion for a rehearing of the zoning board’s Feb. 7 decision. If that is denied, the club could appeal that decision to the Superior Court.
The club could also do as zoning board Chairwoman Sharon Monahan suggested at the Feb. 7 meeting and apply for a special exception to the ordinance that is holding the site plan back.
The ordinance in question was enacted by the town in 2019 and prohibits outdoor shooting ranges.
“They do have that avenue open to them,” Monahan said Friday. “They can come before the zoning board for a special exception.”
The nonprofit club has been using the land on Jaffrey Road since the 1940s. An outdoor shooting range should have been a grandfathered use, Monahan said Friday, however, “They abandoned their use of the original footprint,” she said. “They have lost their grandfathering, but they have never lost their use as an outdoor shooting range.”
Monadnock Rod & Gun Club applied to the planning board for “an east to west gun range on their property” in the fall, Town Planner Danica Melone said in an email.
“In all cases where someone says they are grandfathered, we research to confirm. In this case, I could not find evidence that the proposed location of their gun range would be grandfathered and so I asked Tim Herlihy (who also acts as the town’s zoning administrator) to research and provide a formal decision on the matter,” Melone wrote.
Herlihy said in his decision that the use is not grandfathered because submitted aerial images from the years 2015 and 2017 show that the club had changed the original footprint of the shooting range.
“When the Club made the directional change and expanded upon the previous shooting range, the Club never applied for permits or approvals for this change. In doing so, it is my opinion that they abandoned their existing non-conforming use of the East to West shooting range …” Herlihy said in his decision.
Dowd said the issue stems from previous club management changing the footprint of the shooting range but said that action should be amendable.
“The past management of the club made some errors in judgment and there was a trespass on a neighbor,” Dowd said. “And that led to an enforcement action because there was trespass on a neighbor.”
Dowd said the nonprofit club is under new management and wants to make amends with its neighbor and continue its good work in the community, which includes firearms safety training.
“We want to fix what was done in the past and move forward and make a positive contribution to the region and we’re trying to work with the town,” Dowd said.
Dowd added that she thinks there are legal issues with both the ordinance — which against state law is possibly singling out firearms and firearms businesses via zoning — and the handing down of an administrative decision from a town employee for a decision that should have been made by the planning board through a hearing process.
The club had been scheduled to come before the planning board on Monday to continue a site review for an outdoor shooting range on the property. But they have asked for a continuation to the board’s April meeting, Melone said.