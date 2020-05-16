Pierce Camp Birchmont, Wolfeboro, with Owner Greg Pierce
BIRCHMONT IS A TRADITIONAL private coed (brother/sister) overnight camp for campers between the ages of 8 and 15. “We offer an extremely diversified curriculum with a myriad of sports and arts to achieve a well-balanced, choice-oriented program,” said camp owner Greg Pierce. “Skills like social interaction, self-confidence and healthy living choices can also be learned and solidified at camp in a completely unplugged environment.”
Birchmont gives families three session options: Full Session, which runs June 27 to Aug. 15; First Session from June 27 to July 24; and Second Session from July 26 to Aug. 15. A fourth option, called Rookie Camp for first-time campers only (limited openings), runs from July 26 to Aug. 8.
Are you a day or overnight camp, or a combination of both?
We are an overnight — resident, sleep away — camp.
What makes your summer camp unique?
All traditional camps have similarities, so I’d have to say it’s the diversity of our community with campers and caring staff hailing from more than a dozen states and several countries. At Birchmont, we emphasize personal growth through exploring new interests, honing skills already known and making new friends in a screen-free environment. Birchmont is situated on over 250 woodland acres on the shores of Lake Wentworth, giving our campers a respite from suburban and/or urban life.
What are the most popular activities offered at your camp?
We offer a very well-rounded curriculum, but at Birchmont campers have the opportunity to participate in the American Red Cross Swim Program from Level 1 through Life Guard Training. Additionally, Lake Wentworth provides the perfect setting to learn water skiing, tubing, sailing, kayaking, paddle boarding, wake boarding or canoeing on our fleet of boats. We also have a floating trampoline, and 12 all-weather tennis courts where all of our campers have the opportunity for an hour of instruction under the watchful eye of our U.S.P.T.A. professionals and their staff.
What are the best memories your campers take away from their experience?
Camp provides the opportunity to try a host of new activities, take controlled and manageable risks, live among nature and have fun doing it. We have a sign at the entrance of our camp that simply states: “There are no strangers within, only friends waiting to be met … ”
Are you concerned that your camp might not be able to operate, or have to dramatically change operations, due to to COVID-19?
Absolutely. I have spent countless hours reading and listening to the latest news and studies. I have collaborated with hundreds of colleagues and professionals as we set a course through these uncharted waters. Currently, we are awaiting guidelines that are being developed by the CDC in concert with the American Camp Association.
Registration information can be found at campbirchmont.com.