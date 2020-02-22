HOLDERNESS — The smell of campfire smoke mixed with the scent of gunpowder on Saturday as more than 50 people participated in a Primitive Biathlon — a fun and challenging wilderness competition that combined muzzle-loading shooting with snowshoeing.
Contestants trekked a 1.5-mile forested trail on traditional wood-framed snowshoes, many donning the traditional garb of French explorers — and instead of using modern rifles, they fired black powder muskets or rifles known for their loud booms and clouds of smoke.
Such events harken back to the days when Roger’s Rangers went on a winter scout during the French and Indian War. At the biathlon event, period dress is encouraged but not required.
Richard Fielder of Calais, Vt., wore a pair of buckskin breeches and leggings crafted by his wife; others favored a more traditional woolen buffalo plaid shirt.
Held at the Pemi Valley Fish & Game Club, the course included four shooting stations. At the first three stations, competitors took two shots at hanging steel targets 6 inches square at a distance of between 40 and 45 feet. At the last station, they were allowed to take three shots.
Once they reached a shooting station, competitors worked hard to slow their breathing, steady their hands and line up their sights.
With slight pressure on the trigger, the hammer strikes the cap, igniting the black powder and boom — smoke billows out of the barrel with a .50-caliber mini-ball and the target swings, signaling a hit.
Speed is of the essence and participants need to be able to hit what they shoot at, but also reload their primitive weapons quickly and in cold temperatures. Scores are determined by the time it takes to complete the course combined with the number of targets hit along the way.
Every time a competitor hits a target, five minutes are shaved from the race time, so the fastest and the most accurate came in with negative final times. Folks could compete in six different categories: elders, ladies, pistol, smoothbore, rifle, or the untimed woods walk.
Rollo MacWilliams of Sunapee, the event’s defending champion, completed the snowshoe course in a blazing 38 minutes and 29 seconds and hit eight of nine targets resulting in a total time of 25:29, 31 seconds better than last year’s winning time.
The event was a family affair for MacWilliams, as both his son, Owen, 11, and his father, Sandy, also competed.
Eric Piccioni of Brome, Quebec, Canada, carried a .50-caliber Lyman Great Plains black powder rifle. He hit metal on all nine shots and kept a brisk pace, snowshoeing at age 66.
“I love the people as much as anything. Everybody here knows you’re going to get dirty hands. It’s black powder. They are just the greatest people with the most open hearts willing to help anyone out,” he said.