New Englanders interested in helping shape New Hampshire’s upcoming five-year outdoor recreation plan are invited to participate in an online survey through Feb. 24.

The N.H. Division of Parks and Recreation has partnered with the University of New Hampshire’s Department of Recreation Management and Policy to design the survey as one part of the information gathering process for the 2024-2028 New Hampshire Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Management Plan (SCORP), which helps shape management actions and investments statewide and is required in order for New Hampshire to receive funding from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund program.