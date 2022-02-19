FRANCONIA -- Attendees of a public information and comment session Friday on future improvements to the Cannon Mountain Aerial Tramway were clear, by a unanimous show of hands, that they want the tram updated or overhauled, but not replaced with a gondola.
About 40 people, including state senators Erin Hennessey and Jeb Bradley, were at the session held at Cannon’s Peabody Lodge.
According to the New Hampshire Department of Natural & Cultural Resources’ Division of Parks and Recreation, the Cannon Aerial Tram was the first of its kind in North America when it opened in June 1938, and is vital to the economic success of Franconia Notch State Park, within which it is located.
Parks and Recreation calls the tram “one of the most important and leading daily spring-summer-fall attractions in the White Mountains,” adding that the tram also serves the Cannon ski area in winter.
Although not a safety risk to riders, the tram is getting old, said John DeVivo, who is Cannon and Franconia Notch State Park’s general manager, and its cars -- affectionately known as ketchup and mustard because of their bright red and yellow colors -- need to be replaced.
Also needing to be replaced are the hanger arms, carriage trolleys, electromechanical components and motor-and-braking systems.
By DeVivo’s estimate, each of the above has a remaining lifespan of between three and five years.
He and Phil Bryce, who is director of the Division of Parks and Recreation, noted that Cannon and Franconia Notch are among the most popular ski areas and state parks in the U.S. and that together, in large part to the aerial tram, they generate nearly 50% of the parks system’s annual revenue.
DeVivo explained that improvements to the tram are being driven by practical considerations, among them that replacement parts “have to be manufactured,” not just pulled from a warehouse inventory.
He said an overhaul of the tram would cost upwards of $15 million, while a “total replacement” would be in the $25 million range, with the amount ballooning to $30 million if the work was delayed.
Funding for either would come from the American Rescue Plan Act, and the money would need to be spent by 2026, said Bradley.
After summarizing the tram options, DeVivo said a gondola has benefits, too, among them a two- to five-time increase in the number of passengers that could be carried to the Cannon summit and back.
DeVivo said that Doppelmayr, the ski-lift manufacturer with which Cannon has had a quarter-century relationship, told him that while an 80- or 100-passenger gondola would fit into the existing tram “envelope buildings” at the base and summit, there might be a higher infrastructure cost.
Doppelmayr representatives, with whom DeVivo said he was scheduled to meet on Feb. 21, have also indicated that the gondola might run at a lower elevation than the tram, which could mean a less-spectacular view of Franconia Notch and the White Mountains beyond.
“Ketchup and mustard,” DeVivo deadpanned, “We relish the view.”
Replying to a question about the tram’s importance to Franconia Notch State Park in the winter, Bryce said even if Cannon were not operating, “We, without question, would be running the tram.”
Following several speakers who championed keeping the tram versus replacing it with a gondola, Bryce said he knows that if a gondola was installed, it would necessitate expanding the base and summit buildings to accommodate more passengers.
Hennessey said she and Bradley have met with Gov. Chris Sununu and that she and Bradley favored the tram over a gondola.
“Definitely a tram,” said Bradley.
Cannon, he added, “is an iconic mountain and the tram is the best way to go.”
“I’m thrilled with the kind of support being expressed here tonight,” Bradley said.
Hennessey called for a straw vote on the question of tram versus gondola, asking attendees to raise their hands if they favored the latter; no hands went up.