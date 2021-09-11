This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, Sept. 6.
A curlew sandpiper was photographed in Hampton Marsh on Aug. 30 and 31. There was an unconfirmed report from Hampton Marsh on Sept. 5, so it may still be around.
At least three American oystercatchers were seen at the Isles of Shoals during the past week.
At least one Baird’s sandpiper was seen in coastal Hampton during the past week, and one was reported from Woodmont Orchard in Hollis on Sept. 5.
Four red knots were seen on the coast on Aug. 31.
A dunlin was seen at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on Sept. 4.
At least two western sandpipers continued to be reported from coastal Hampton during the past week.
There was an unconfirmed report of a Hudsonian godwit from Awcomin Marsh in Rye on Sept. 5.
A black vulture, two lesser black-backed gulls, and two Baird’s sandpipers were all reported from the Rochester Wastewater Treatment Plant during the past week. The treatment plant is gated and the hours of operation are 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays. If you visit, there is no vehicle access – please park at the office and walk in. Do not drive on the dikes and do not block the road. Be out of the plant by 1:45 p.m. so that plant personnel do not have to ask birders to leave. The Trails at Pickering Ponds, located east of the plant, are not gated, and are always open during daylight hours.
A Caspian tern was seen in coastal Hampton on Aug. 31.
There was an unconfirmed report of a Leach’s storm petrel seen from the coast in North Hampton on Sept. 5.
A common gallinule was seen on West Massabesic Lake on Aug. 30.
A little blue heron was seen at Pickering Ponds in Rochester, one was seen in coastal Rye, and at least one was seen in coastal Hampton, all during the past week.
A yellow-crowned night-heron was seen in Hampton Marsh on Aug. 31, and a black-crowned night-heron was seen at Horseshoe Pond in Concord on Sept. 1 and 2.
A dickcissel was seen at Woodmont Orchard in Hollis on Sept. 4, and a yellow-breasted chat was seen there on the 5th.
A red crossbill and a white-winged crossbill were reported from pack monadnock on Sept. 4. Several white-winged crossbills were reported from Trudeau Road in Bethlehem, also on the 4th.
There was an unconfirmed report of an Acadian flycatcher from Odiorne Point State Park in Rye on Sept. 5.
Twenty-five bank swallows were seen at the Exeter Wastewater Treatment Plant on Sept. 1. No vehicle access. Park and walk in.
Common nighthawks have been seen migrating on non-rainy warm evenings during the past week, with high counts of 306 in Concord on Sept. 4.
There were two unconfirmed reports of golden eagles during the past week, one from Trudeau Road in Bethlehem on Sept. 4, and one from Berry Pond in Moultonborough on the 6th.
Hawk migration is under way and observers have already counted over 200 raptors from the Pack Monadnock Raptor Migration Observatory. Be sure to visit and help the official counters.
