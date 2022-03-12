This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, March 7.
A northern lapwing was found foraging in cornfields along both sides of Newington Road south of Great Bay Farm in Greenland on March 7. Also seen in the area were many Canada geese, several wood ducks, and a few killdeer.
Two snowy owls continued to be seen along the coast in Seabrook, Hampton, and Rye, and two short-eared owls were seen in coastal Seabrook, all during the past week.
Two rough-legged hawks were seen from Rochester Neck Road flying over the Turnkey Landfill in Rochester on March 6, and one was seen at the Dillant-Hopkins Airport in Swanzey on the 4th.
A northern harrier was seen in Swanzey, and one was seen in Bedford, both during the past week.
A northern shrike was seen at Chemung State Forest in Meredith on March 6, and one was seen at Jenny and True Road in Plainfield on March 5.
A Glaucous gull and an Iceland gull were seen at Pickering Ponds in Rochester on March 3, and an Iceland gull was seen at Rye Harbor State Park on March 5.
A dovekie was seen at Great Boar’s Head in Hampton on March 6, and a thick-billed murre was seen off the coast in Rye just south of Odiorne Point State Park on March 2.
Three razorbills were seen from Odiorne Point State Park, and two black guillemots were seen at Rye Harbor State Park, all on March 5.
An estimated 35 snow geese were seen flying north over Exeter on March 6.
A male Barrow’s goldeneye was seen from Stark Landing on the Merrimack River in Manchester, and a male was seen on the Ossipee River in Effingham, all on March 6.
A common goldeneye-Barrow’s goldeneye (hybrid) was seen on Great Bay on March 1.
There was an unconfirmed sighting of a female harlequin duck off the coast in Rye, and a Northern pintail was seen in coastal Rye, both on March 5 and 6.
A red-throated loon and a long-tailed duck were seen from Hilton Park at Dover Point on March 4.
A flock of 100 Bohemian waxwings was seen on Main Street in Lancaster on March 1, and two were seen at Tenney Mountain in Plymouth on the 4th.
Three common redpolls were seen in Northumberland; one was seen in Whitefield; one was seen in Durham; and one was reported from Center Sandwich, all during the past week.
Seven white-winged crossbills were reported from Trudeau Road in Bethlehem, and two were reported from Airport Road in Whitefield, all on March 5.
Four horned larks were reported from Airport Road in Whitefield on March 5.
A Lapland longspur was seen at Hampton Beach State Park on March 3.
Fifteen American pipits were seen at Great Boar’s Head in Hampton on March 5.
A pine grosbeak was reported from Little Cherry Pond in Jefferson on March 5.
Four evening grosbeaks were seen in Plainfield on March 1, and three were seen in Marlborough on the 5th.
An “Oregon” dark-eyed junco was seen in Marlborough and one was reported from Dublin, both during the past week.
A few “Ipswich” Savannah sparrows were seen along the coast during the past week.
Small numbers of a few early returning migrants were reported during the past week, including wood duck, osprey, killdeer, American woodcock, fish crow, brown-headed cowbird, common grackle, red-winged blackbird, and fox sparrow.
Over-wintering bird species that usually migrate south and that were reported during the past week included: black-bellied plover, turkey vulture, red-shouldered hawk, yellow-bellied sapsucker, northern flicker, winter wren, ruby-crowned kinglet, hermit thrush, gray catbird, Lincoln’s sparrow, and Savannah sparrow.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.